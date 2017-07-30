Sekeramayi Could Be The Awaited Race Horse Referred To By Dr. Amai

Defence Minister Sydney Sekeramayi’s political stock is booming as indications that neutrals in the do-or-die Zanu PF war to succeed President Robert Mugabe are pushing for his occupation of Munhumutapa Building in the event that Mugabe exits the seat.

This comes as vocal First Lady Grace Mugabe has openly challenged her 93 year old husband to urgently name his preferred successor.

Impeccable Zanu PF insiders are saying the power wrangld has reached its peak and a pressured Mugabe is almost on the edge to announce a successor before the party’s December conference. This could make ZanuPF go for make-or-break elections in 2018 as a united force.

Mugabe’s recent remarks seem to be shifting from regular Zanu PF bigwigs that had been earmarked for the succession race.

The Zanu PF insiders said while the race remains wide open, the Swedish-trained medical doctor — Sekeramayi — is ahead in the race unless fate decides otherwise.

The Defence minister is the only remaining Cabinet minister ever-present since Zanu PF came to power in 1980. He has dabbled between defence and security ministries over the three decades and has never been demoted.

Sekeramayi is one of the few politicians less tainted by allegations of corruption and has never lost an election since 1980.

Mugabe has consistently said that it is up to the party, and not him, to name his successor.

In potentially revealing recent remarks, Mugabe has dismissed tribal claims within the Team Lacoste faction, which is campaigning for Emmerson Mnangagwa to succeed him as they now want a Karanga in office.

Mnangagwa is of the Karanga tribe, while Mugabe belongs to the Zezuru tribe.

Mugabe’s remarks at a rally in Marondera came after Higher Education minister Jonathan Moyo publicly hinted at a lecture in Harare that Sekeramayi could be a great potential.

Moyo effusively played up Sekeramayi’s “consensus-style of leadership, political experience, unquestionable stature and his humility” that he contrasted with Mnangagwa’s alleged “arrogance” and “sense of entitlement”.

Speaking in an interview with the ZBCTV in February, Mugabe also appeared to rule out the chances of finding a good successor on time.

“The majority of the people feel that there is no replacement, a successor who to them is acceptable . . . as acceptable as I am,” Mugabe said.

On Thursday, Mugabe insisted that the “gun cannot lead the politics”.

Political scientist Eldred Masunungure commented, “Well, he (Sekeramayi) has always been a hidden dark horse, suspected for a long time in uninformed circles to be the president’s blue-eyed boy. It’s feasible that he is surging ahead; he has always had a close relationship with the president, not as public as the other contenders. He has been in the shadows.

Masunugure added that Mugabe would be around beyond 2018 and Sekeramayi’s chances were brighter than any of the contending candidates. “He is definitely a leading candidate…has liberation credentials, is electable and has won in his home province.

“He is very close to the president, he is the president’s confidante, he is not a megaphone, he is media-shy. He has what it takes for Mugabe to anoint him,” Masunugure said.

But some critics have sledged Sekeramayi as “not assertive enough to lead”, while others say just like Mnangagwa he is also tainted by the role he played in his capacity as Defence minister at the time, when the Gukurahundi massacres took place mainly in Matabeleland and Midlands between 1983 and 1987.

UK-based legal expert Alex Magaisa recently expounded on this fact,

“The pair (Sekeramayi and Mnangagwa) were Mugabe’s reliable water carriers during the early 1980s, probably the dirtiest period on account of Gukurahundi.

“If one of Mnangagwa’s darkest spots in his long political career is his alleged role in Gukurahundi, it is hard to see how the other half of the pair, Sekeramayi, can escape the same charge,” Magaisa said.

Stephen Chan, a professor of world politics at the School of Oriental and African Studies at the University of London, noted the “endless speculation” about Mugabe’s succession yesterday.

“Sekeramayi is 73, only one year younger than Mnangagwa. Either way, Zimbabwe would not be blessed by youthful leadership. In this sense, both men would be transitional presidents as few live as long as Mr Mugabe,” Chan stated.