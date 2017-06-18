Sekeramayi House Attacked By Robbers | THE LATEST DETAILS

Following the ZimEye breaking news offloaded Friday night, the police have spoken out on the attack on Defence Minister Dr Sydney Sekeremayi’s house in the early hours of Friday, as ZimEye exclusively revealed on the day.

Sekeramayi lost US$620 to the thugs, ZimEye can reveal.

Police spokesperson, Charity Charamba yesterday confirmed the break-in.

“There was a break-in at Minister Sekeremayi’s house and investigations are in progress. We will update you on any developments,” she told the state media. STORY CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO:

SEKERAMAYI "ATTACKED BY ROBBERS" SEKERAMAYI "ATTACKED BY ROBBERS" Nai-post ni ZimEye noong Biyernes, Hunyo 16, 2017

The story which was first published by ZimEye.com has seen details reveal that the thieves jumped a precast wall and cut part of the fence at Dr Sekeremayi’s Borrowdale home. It was not clear at the time of writing if Minister Sekeramayi’s bodyguards were compromised.

The incident happened between 1am and 5am on Friday.

ZimEye sources say the robbery could be an attempt to intimidate and silence the man recently put forward as a serious contender in the race to replace President Robert Mugabe.

The burglars then broke a kitchen window and sneaked into the Minister’s house before breaking into one of the bedrooms. Investigations also show that the thieves then stole a suit and a handbag containing US$120 and US$500, respectively.

The state report continues to state that: the criminals sneaked out of the house using the kitchen window and dropped the suit and handbag outside the house but stole the money.

A police officer guarding the house is said to have failed to notice the incident because the property is huge and may require more people to monitor movements. Investigators told The Sunday Mail that the burglary at the Minister’s house could be part of house-breaking cases around Borrowdale area where criminal are wreaking havoc.

“The thieves used a bolt cutter to cut the fence after they had jumped the pre-cast wall. After getting into the house, they didn’t steal anything besides the money which was in a suit and a handbag. There is so much criminal activities in Borrowdale,” said an investigator who cannot be named for professional reasons.

The break-in at Dr Sekeremayi’s house comes weeks after his name was thrown into succession politics by Higher and Tertiary Education Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo.

The Defence Minister, however, rebuffed Prof Moyo and appeared furious visibly irritated by the attempt to drag him into successionist and factional politics when The Sunday Mail approached him for comment a fortnight ago.

He said, “Please, they must leave me in peace. Why drag me into those things?”