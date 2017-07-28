Sekeramayi Is Older Than Mnangagwa and Joshua Nkomo In the Liberation Struggle

Staff Reporter| Defence Minister Sydney Sekeramayi joined the liberation struggle years before Father Zimbabwe, Joshua Nkomo and Emmerson Mnangagwa had entered the fight against Rhodesian rule.

These revelations which are in published libraries, were revisited by war veteran, Bobby Supiya a month before yesterday when First Lady Grace Mugabe voiced against the Mnangagwa centre of power the VP had built against the Head Of State. Watch the footage here:

GRACE MUGABE BLASTS MNANGAGWA: MUGABE'S WORD IS FINAL! BREAKING NEWS – GRACE MUGABE BLASTS MNANGAGWA: MUGABE'S WORD IS FINAL! Posted by ZimEye on Thursday, July 27, 2017