Sekeramayi Named “Ideal” Mugabe Successor

Ray Nkosi | Defence minister and Zanu PF secretary for war veterans, Sydney Sekeramayi considered a dark horse in the race to succeed President Robert Mugabe, has been pronounced the next leader of Zanu PF.

Speaking during a SAPES Trust Policy Dialogue, Professor Jonathan Moyo said, “Sydney Sekeramayi ideal successor to Mugabe.”

Moyo’s revelations come amidst Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Team Lacoste faction battle it out with First Lady Grace Mugabe’s G40, in the race to succeed Mugabe. Moyo himself has been heavily linked to the G40 faction. More to follow…