Sekeramayi Only One Positioned To Succeed Mugabe

Dr Sekeremayi is the only senior leader in Zanu PF with unbroken Cabinet service under Pres Mugabe & has never lost an election since 1980! pic.twitter.com/kp1HfAE6lw — Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) July 23, 2017

Staff Reporter | Professor Jonathan Moyo has revived the succession debate by reiterating on social media, that Defence Minister Dr Sydney Tigere Sekeramayi, is the only one with clean credentials to take over from President Robert Mugabe.

Writes Moyo, ” Dr Sekeremayi is the only senior leader in Zanu PF with unbroken Cabinet service under Pres Mugabe & has never lost an election since 1980!”

This is a direct attack against Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa a subject of ridicule in opposition circles with a history of bitterly losing Parliamentary elections in the Kwekwe constituency to Blessing Chebundo of the MDC led by Morgan Tsvangirai.

Tsvangirai himself is on record telling Mnangagwa that Zimbabweans will not elect him into office. “I often hear him saying nonsense but I want to tell Mnangagwa one thing and that is I do not compete with you because first division does not compete with fourth division. I will give you (Blessing) Chebundo,” Tsvangirai has in the past said to his supporters.

Moyo first announced Sekeramayi’s name at a Sapes Trust Policy Dialogue Forum titled Whither the Nationalist Project in Zimbabwe?, where he said the Defence Minister was a far better candidate to succeed Mugabe than Mnangagwa.

“The notion peddled by the so-called Team Lacoste that its leader is the only one who is above or senior to everyone else below President Mugabe is false and that falsehood should stop. There are others that are senior to the leader of the so-called Team Lacoste,” Moyo said.

“One of them, by way of an important example, is Dr Sydney Sekeramayi whose loyalty to President Mugabe, the party and country; whose liberation credentials, experience, consensus-style of leadership, stature, commitment to the nationalist project and humility have no match.

“So there are others. In fact, I must add that even Vice-President (Phelekezela) Mphoko is senior to the leader of the so-called Team Lacoste.”