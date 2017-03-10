Sekurutau Officially Launches Jam Sessions at Club Saratoga

African Roots Music singer Bryn Taurai Mteki has officially launched the much-awaited JAM SESSIONS at his Club Saratoga ‘The Hauz of Sekurutau’ in Highfield.

The musician more popularly known as Sekurutau rolls out live shows under the banner ‘Back from America: Celebrating the return of Bryn Taurai Mteki aka Sekurutau’.

This is in commemoration of his return to the big stage with a country wide tour with a number of shows lined up throughout the country.

The man of song launches the much-awaited “China Chemadzimai” this and every Thursday at Saratoga Night Club in Machipisa Shopping Centre, Highfield.

Sekurutau will unleash his great artistry live on stage alongside DJ Bento on the decks.

The talented singer and composer will serenade music lovers with a cool mix of his old and new hits that fans love to enjoy.

Added to the fun, ladies will be allowed to attend free of charge as the night belongs to women.

The must-attend music show brings a lot of high energy on stage as fans are free to mix and mingle as Sekurutau belts it out for the greater part of the night.

There will be also samples of his newly launched still water brand called Mvura, which is fast becoming a staple during his live shows.

Judging from his previous music excursions, the Jam Sessions are not to be missed.

The party continues with Sekurutau in Mutare at Club Mandisa Mutare on Friday before proceeding to Chipinge where he will host the Musical Gala at Dzonzayi Gala ‘O’ Complex supported by the energetic Obvious Mutani and the Sungano Express on Saturday 18 March.

The gig is expected to set alight the sleepy Chipinge with a top-notch gala from the two performances.

Sekurutau promised to give fans a foretaste of his forthcoming album “Ndakabvakure” which will launched next month.

They will wind up in Checheche at Chiororo Sports Bar before hitting the road back to Harare.

It will be hit after hit as Sekurutau and Mutani take turns to entertain revelers with a selection of party songs.