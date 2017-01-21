Sell-Out Coltart Hankering for Nobel Prize for “Brave Defiance” of Mugabe – What Chutzpah!

Nomusa Garikayi | “What is it about Southern Africa that creates so many moral heavyweights? It seems that adversity and repression in that part of the world stimulate rather than inhibit, and bring out the best in its citizens in response to the worst in its rulers,” reported the Financial Times.

“Hence, the region’s Nobel Prize winners and feisty clerics, outspoken parliamentarians and courageous activists.

“Whatever the reason for the disproportionate number of these men and women, all prepared to confront power with truth, David Coltart, a 59-year-old Zimbabwe-born civil rights lawyer, deserves to join their ranks.”

The full article, An insider’s account of Mugabe’s regime is also a brave act of defiance, is in Bulawayo 24 opinion column.

Yes, this is true we, in Zimbabwe, have had our lion’s share of sung and unsung liberators from tyrants and oppressors but nothing ever changes for the ordinary man and woman because all our liberators, without exception, have all been distracted by the trapping of power and failed to deliver the final blow to end the tyranny or worse, became the tyrant themselves. Senator Coltart is just one such example of hero turned sell-out.

MDC, the party of which Senator Coltart was a senior member, was supposed to implement democratic reforms designed to end vote rigging and deliver free, fair and credible elections, the coup de grace to the Zanu PF dictatorship. They had five years to do this but failed to implement even one reform because they were too busy “enjoying being in government and forgot why they were there,” as SADC leaders remarked in sheer exasperation.

Senator Coltart himself admit in the book of how the MDC leaders failed to do the obvious thing – boycott the elections because of their greedy.

“The electoral process was so flawed, so illegal, that the only logical step was to withdraw, which would compel SADC to hold Zanu PF to account. But such was the distrust between the MDC-T and MDC-N that neither could withdraw for fear that the other would remain in the elections, winning seats and giving the process credibility,” he said.

For all the good work Senator David Coltart has done we cannot deny that he sold-out during the GNU and has never even apologized to the people of Zimbabwe. Since when have sell-outs become worthy precipitants of accolades and Noble Prices. If he gets one then so too should Robert Mugabe and many of his Zanu PF thugs, after all they suffered a great deal at the hands of Ian Smith – they fact that they too sold-out after independence to create a corrupt and murderous regime far worse than the Smith’s regime is irrelevant by these new standards!

Senator Coltart the people of Zimbabwe risked life and limp, God knows how many millions of ordinary Zimbabweans have been beaten and raped since 1999 when MDC was formed and over 500 were murdered in 2008 alone, electing you and your fellow MDC friends because you promised to bring democratic change. You had the golden opportunity to bring about the democratic change and you sold-out, that is not “a brave act of defiance”!

It is much easier to forgive Tsvangirai for selling-out during the GNU than to forgive David Coltart; the former is a simpleton who should be herding goats in his Buhera rural home. Coltart, by virtue of being white, was born with ten silver spoons in his mouth compared to the wooden spoon in a baby born to black parentage in white ruled Rhodesia. He had a five-star education – the white regime spent $54 on the education of a white child for every dollar spent on the lucky few black student in schools and a five-star everything. David owed the ordinary black Zimbabweans a great debt of gratitude and instead of thanking them, he kicked them in the teeth and now he wants a Noble prize for it. What chutzpah!