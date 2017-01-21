Sell-Out Coltart Hankering for Nobel Prize for “Brave Defiance” of Mugabe – What Chutzpah!

56

Nomusa Garikayi | “What is it about Southern Africa that creates so many moral heavyweights? It seems that adversity and repression in that part of the world stimulate rather than inhibit, and bring out the best in its citizens in response to the worst in its rulers,” reported the Financial Times.

“Hence, the region’s Nobel Prize winners and feisty clerics, outspoken parliamentarians and courageous activists.

“Whatever the reason for the disproportionate number of these men and women, all prepared to confront power with truth, David Coltart, a 59-year-old Zimbabwe-born civil rights lawyer, deserves to join their ranks.”

The full article, An insider’s account of Mugabe’s regime is also a brave act of defiance, is in Bulawayo 24 opinion column.

Yes, this is true we, in Zimbabwe, have had our lion’s share of sung and unsung liberators from tyrants and oppressors but nothing ever changes for the ordinary man and woman because all our liberators, without exception, have all been distracted by the trapping of power and failed to deliver the final blow to end the tyranny or worse, became the tyrant themselves. Senator Coltart is just one such example of hero turned sell-out.

MDC, the party of which Senator Coltart was a senior member, was supposed to implement democratic reforms designed to end vote rigging and deliver free, fair and credible elections, the coup de grace to the Zanu PF dictatorship. They had five years to do this but failed to implement even one reform because they were too busy “enjoying being in government and forgot why they were there,” as SADC leaders remarked in sheer exasperation.

Senator Coltart himself admit in the book of how the MDC leaders failed to do the obvious thing – boycott the elections because of their greedy.

“The electoral process was so flawed, so illegal, that the only logical step was to withdraw, which would compel SADC to hold Zanu PF to account. But such was the distrust between the MDC-T and MDC-N that neither could withdraw for fear that the other would remain in the elections, winning seats and giving the process credibility,” he said.

For all the good work Senator David Coltart has done we cannot deny that he sold-out during the GNU and has never even apologized to the people of Zimbabwe. Since when have sell-outs become worthy precipitants of accolades and Noble Prices. If he gets one then so too should Robert Mugabe and many of his Zanu PF thugs, after all they suffered a great deal at the hands of Ian Smith – they fact that they too sold-out after independence to create a corrupt and murderous regime far worse than the Smith’s regime is irrelevant by these new standards!

Senator Coltart the people of Zimbabwe risked life and limp, God knows how many millions of ordinary Zimbabweans have been beaten and raped since 1999 when MDC was formed and over 500 were murdered in 2008 alone, electing you and your fellow MDC friends because you promised to bring democratic change. You had the golden opportunity to bring about the democratic change and you sold-out, that is not “a brave act of defiance”!

It is much easier to forgive Tsvangirai for selling-out during the GNU than to forgive David Coltart; the former is a simpleton who should be herding goats in his Buhera rural home. Coltart, by virtue of being white, was born with ten silver spoons in his mouth compared to the wooden spoon in a baby born to black parentage in white ruled Rhodesia. He had a five-star education – the white regime spent $54 on the education of a white child for every dollar spent on the lucky few black student in schools and a five-star everything. David owed the ordinary black Zimbabweans a great debt of gratitude and instead of thanking them, he kicked them in the teeth and now he wants a Noble prize for it. What chutzpah!

 

To receive news updates daily, enter your email address

Enter your email address:

- INSTANT NEWS UPDATES -

Breaking News delivered to your mailbox

Got a story? Contact ZimEye on Whatsapp today, no. +447426863301

investigative-articles-exclusiveEXCLUSIVE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • steve blomefield

    Nomusa. Coltart is MDC not MDC-T.. Do your research.

  • Godfrey

    What a specialist in agonising and insults! But I am not sure how that is going to help the Zimbabwe situation. Organise not agonise!

  • Doc

    So because he is white ,he knows more and should be held more accountable.Speak for your low self esteem self.

  • timothy

    The writer articulates a bankrupt thinking which says white people are too blame for the short comings of blacks. coltart did a good job in education during the GNU.if Morgan was too busy chasing women and the rest of the hirearchy had self enrichment priorities they need to be called out for that.Coltart as one of the few whites in politics must take all the blame for everything. What moronic thinking

  • Patrick Guramatunhu

    There is no doubt that Tsvangirai wasted time “chasing women and the the rest”. There is no doubt that Coltart did a very good job as Minister of education. What we are talking about here is MDC’s failure to get even one democratic reform implemented. There is no doubt that the MDC leaders sold-out that that includes Coltart!

  • Patrick Guramatunhu

    All MDC leaders are accountable for selling-out the nation!

  • Patrick Guramatunhu

    If you do not know what went wrong during the GNU, what makes you think you will not make the same mistakes again!

  • Patrick Guramatunhu

    Both MDC and MDC-T sold out during the GNU!

  • Patrick Guramatunhu

    Senator Coltart did not apologize to the people of Zimbabwe for selling them cheaply to the devil; it is very cheeky of him that he should be seeking for accolades for selling out!

    The failure by the people of Zimbabwe to understand what happened during the GNU, even now with the benefit of hindsight, is deeply regrettable and worrying. By failing to recognize MDC leaders as the sell-out they are means these individuals will do so again. Our political stage is crowded with sell-outs and ready to take advantage of the people’s naivety by promising them prosperity, change, etc. only to sell-out!

  • SHONA HATER

    Leave Coltart alone you idiot.You Tshonas and your Mugabe messed up our country. You chose Mugabe instead of Nkomo in 1980; so shut the hell up!!

  • SICK & TIRED

    Did you Shonas apologise for voting Mugabe in 1980? Who gave Mugabe a foothold in our politics, when he was still a none entity of no identity in 1980 – wasnt it you the Shonas? Please give us a break.

    You people are so selective with history. You always love highlighting those parts of history that suit you; like you claim Zim a Shona country, because you were there before the Whites and the Ndebele; but you conveniently ignore the Khoisan before you.

    Now you pick on the 2000s history to accuse Coltart and Welshman, and ignore the 1980s when you gave us Mugabe. Leave Coltart alone – its you Shonas who should atone for your sins of voting Mugabe into office in 1980 in the first place.

    Mugabe was always cruel, dictatorial and as politically intolerant then, as he is today. Even Kudzayi Mbudzi who worked with him in Mozambique said so. But still you voted for him come 1980; and come 1985!!

  • Rudo

    Congratulations. First time I read a contribution from you on a non tribal matter. But nevertheless, you are never fiund wanting in matters of race and tribe. Shame!!

  • SICK & TIRED

    All Shonas are accountable for giving us Mugabe in 1980!!

  • SICK & TIRED

    If you do not know what went wrong or what was wrong in giving us Mugabe in 1980; what makes you think you wont make the same mistake again?

  • SICK & TIRED

    Just like Shonas who sold out our hard won freedom to Mugabe and his ZANU PF in 1980!!

  • Nomusa Garikai

    When the history of Zimbabwe is written, the world will know that MDC leaders sold-out big time during the GNU. It would be embarrassing to the Noble Prize Committee if history was to question how they had awarded a leading MDC leader a Noble Prize. If they made such a stupid mistake, then the people of Zimbabwe must see to it that the said committee is told the truth!

    In his book, Senator Coltart praised the 2013 constitution, history will judge it for what it is – a wasted opportunity! He being a lawyer and praising such rubbish begs the question of his own competency.

  • Nomusa Garikai

    So you do not think by failing to implement the reforms MDC did not mess up the country?

  • Nomusa Garikai

    No one is ignoring anything, talking about the failings during the GNU does not in any way suggest that everything was fine out side that period!

  • Nomusa Garikai

    Who said nothing went wrong in 1980? We are talking about what went wrong during the GNU or are you suggesting we must not talk about that but 1980 only!

  • SICK & TIRED

    Had you not been driven by tribalism and voted wisely in 1980; this talk of the GNU and reforms whatever of 2008; 28 years later, would have never arisen because the party and Prime Minister voted for in 1980 would have long left power by 1990, after two terms of five years each!

  • SICK & TIRED

    But this holier than thou attitude that most of you now display is plainly dishonest and irritating. Its always very easy to point fingers when things have gone wrong.

    All I say is; lets look at Zim’s political problems holistically and stop being selective of our history.

    Years later, would there have been a GNU if you had voted non tribalistically for a good leader based on his nation building credentials; given that the country was coming from a war situation?

    Instead you chose to revenge for the primitive tribal wars of the 1800s; when non of us had yet been born. Shame sies!!

  • SICK & TIRED

    No. I am saying the GNU thing is a very late development. Our problems started in 1980. That is where we should start. The GNU is a result of or the outcome of the foolishness of 1980s.

    Blaming Coltart or Mphoko who became VP just the other day is a waste of time.

    Look at the politics of the 1980s and say to yourselves; we should have done things this way and that way. Start campaigning now to correct what went wrong then and stop dealing with the symptoms of Coltart and Mphoko.

    The Mugabe ZANU PF phychological indoctrination with the politics of tribe and a distorted history of our country of our youths born in the last 36 years should be corrected.

    We want the cause which in my view, is the tribal politics of the 1980s that has persisted to this day to be confronted and dealt with once and for all. Without correcting the 1980s tribal politics you are bound to repeat the mistakes of the past in choosing the next President.

    In fact, already these mistakes are now being repeated because you are not dealing with the causes.

    We now have Tswangirayi appointing two Shona VPs in his party, yet there is already a long standing VP to take over from him. We also have even Mujuru contemplating two VPs for her party; mimicking ZANU PF politics.

    We have Shonas carelessly talking; claiming there will never be a Ndebele President.

    We now have a generally acceptable notion that in ZANU PF, it should be Mnangagwa not Mphoko succeeding Mugabe and for what reason, nobody says.

    I mean, why Mnangagwa; why not Mphoko – nobody interrogates this generally accepted assumption.

    This is the 1980s politics that landed us with Mugabe, that is the cause of our problems today; not Coltart, Welshman or Mphoko.

  • Doc

    And you ? What are you accountable for?

  • Doc

    And Ndebeles what are they accountable for?.Oh yes,okapi wielding and murder

  • Doc

    Sir,you are very sick and tired I see.

    It was not a problem voting for Mugabe in 1980, problems started around 1987…Not 1980.

    So whom should we have voted for,Mr Nkomo? The racist who said white people should go back to Britain?. Really

  • Doc

    You are an idiot

  • Doc

    Yes I’m always knee deep in racist, tribalist and regionalist related stories.

  • Doc

    Man ,keep your 1980 mantra to your sick and tired self.Die if you are so tired ,and save us from your nagging

  • Doc

    Still the briefcase politician I see,when are you going to start a real political party with real structures.

    Show us the way ,oh great Patrick Guramatunhu,stop pestering like a Fisherman’s wife.We know what Tsvangarai did ,what did you do?.

    Show us an alternative,better and more logical.

  • Doc

    Why would we choose an over sized elephant, imagine if he swallowed the country

  • SHONA HATER

    So shut the hell up. Idiots!!

  • SHONA HATER

    Idiot!!

  • SICK & TIRED

    What Ndebeles? Who are those Ndebeles and who is talking about these so called Ndebeles?

  • Rudo

    You are not a good person.

  • SICK & TIRED

    Kudzayi Mbudzi stated categorically that Mugabe was never the right person to lead our new nation. He is vindictive and unforgiving. He is a permanently angry man.

    He was always sly and a great pretender, who was good at hiding his true colours and intentions. Even the Karangas who pushed for his leadership in Mozambique thought he was Karanga because of his Mugabe surname. Not that I support choice of leadership by tribe; but why hide who you truely are?

    Problems started in 1980. The very election of Mugabe in itself was a great mistake; a great national tragedy.

    You are saying problems started in 1987 because then, you as Shonas were not yet his victims; yet he was still bidding his time, since he was focusing on what he regarded as, “one problem at a time”.

    This time around it was Matebeleland; next it was the turn of the whites; after which it became that of the Shona. Mugabe has no problem with you, as long as you dont oppose him. The moment you do; all hell breaks loose.

    Why do you think ZANU PF is no longer focused on Matebeleland in terms of political repression?

    Why do you think its always the Shonas who are being arrested or abducted these days?

    So, you are wrong to say problems started in 1987. After 1987, Mugabe believed he had sorted out Matebeleland resistance to his intended one party rule; he had to turn his attention elsewhere!

  • SICK & TIRED

    ok

  • Doc

    I said the problem started in 1987…Not because we as shonas were Victims sir,no, but because that’s when he openly showed us he was a killer when he killed the said 20000 Ndebeles.

    As a people we should have realised what a monster we had on the throne.So as a democrat,I’m saying in 1987 ,in solidarity with slain Ndebeles.

    Remember shonas never received any negativity from Mugabe until 1999.

    As to Saying it was wrong to vote for Mugabe in 1980,I think you are just playing politics.In 1980 no one was the wiser,many prophesies about Mugabe were said ,both positive and negative.

    So we cant say to vote for Mugabe was bad or good ,it was was it was .No one knows if Nkomo was going to be any better.

    Nkomo oversaw the split of Zanu and zapu

    Nkomo saw the creation of a Dengezi group in 1967 ,in Zapu and did nothing.Tjos group wanted to be the centre of power ,it was an all Bakalanga group that saw itself as more tribally superior than other Ndebeles or shonas.

    JZ .Moyo wrote a damning letter of zipra high command in Zambia which was fuelling tribal tensions and did nothing to stop the tribal wars and squabbling in Zapu.

    In 1999, a group of white people in byo wanted to celebrate their defeat of Ndebeles at some battle…Nkomo told them(the white ,who are or were Zimbabwean ,born and bred here) to go back to Britain were their ancestors come from….So is that democratic?

    So please spare us the lecture of Mugabe this and that.

    Shonas had no reason to vote against Mugabe ,why would we see him as evil before 1987?.

  • Doc

    Hello my son,now our family is almost complete.Where are my other bastards, Unapologetic and proudly tribalistic and royal?

  • Doc

    The only problem I have with most Ndebeles is their penchant for exaggerating events .

    They exaggerate about their warriors
    About zapu
    About Nkomo
    About shonas.

    No one knows what Trump will be,so we can’t blame the Americans now ,it’s too soon.

    Nkomo was an indecisive person who ,also would have caused the deaths of more than 20000 through civil war.

    His Bakalanga group started their antics before independence,by their Dengezi group which wanted to control zapu in 1967….Even now , Bakalangas are still as tribal and segregative ,look at Moses Mzila ,a Bakalanga he formed the first ever tribal political party in Zimbabwe,in 2016 of all times…He named it the Bakalanga Political Party.

    No one amongst the mainstream shonas or Ndebeles has ever thought of such a brain dead idea.It might explain why Mugabe seems to hate Bakalangas.

  • SICK & TIRED

    The choice was not necessarily between Mugabe and Nkomo. There were many other players namely Sithole, Muzorewa, Chief Khayisa Ndiweni etc.

    The problem did not start in 1987. The killings started in 1982; not 1987. Mugabe campaigned on a tribal ticket of “Nkomo’s country”; “my country” to Lord Soames.

    He declared Mashonaland a no-go area for ZAPU with violence; which nearly got him banned from participating in the 1980 elections; a feat he has repeated ever since. Those to me were the red warning lights.

    So how do you say nobody was the wiser? If you were to say people were just too excited to think straight; I would probably agree with you; though I also believe Mugabe’s characterisation of the struggle as something decreed by the Shona ancestors Nehanda and Kaguvi was a major factor. Many rural Shona people are very traditional and believe very much in the mystic. Thats were Mugabe got them and took advantage if their numbers!!

    Mugabe deliberately chose to have nothing to do with any other tribe or their ancestors because he had reckoned the majority numbers of the Shona were enough to get him into power. To this day they have continued aling this trajectory; hence the divisions in the country!

  • Doc

    Look sir ,you seem to be also selective.

    In 1980 Everyone voted tribally.

    In BYO and matebeleland zapu won all seats except one.Zanu in Matebeleland lost all seats….Had he murdered anyone by that time?…You see what I mean by Ndebeles having a penchant for exaggerating.

    In 1980 ,Zanu won all the mashonaland seats ,zapu none….

    This alone should have told you how tribalistic that election was.

    But because you have a penchant for exaggerating,you say …Shonas voted tribally,well didnt Ndebeles?.

    So you have wanted shonas to vote for Ndebele Nkomo against a Shona Mugabe?.It was what it was… Period,stop exaggerating some perfect zapu party or perfect Ndebeles which were better than shonas.

    Tell me ..In what way was Nkomo,in 1980 ,better than Mugabe?.

    Zipra had dug out dungeons to torture people.JZMoyo and Nkomo never saw eye to eye ,J.ZMoyo who was zapu actually agreed on many military issues with Mugabe than Nkomo .Nkomo was a negotioter and wanted to negotiate independence,a position JZMOYO saw as weak .

  • Doc

    I won’t deny that

  • Doc

    The Ndebeles who are daily killing in Matebeleland.

    The 13 Ndebeles who are wanted for murder in Botswana,were they escaped from jail…All 13 were Ndebeles

    The Ndebeles who were sentenced to 2 life times in jail…For robbing ,raping,and murdering fellow Zimbabweans.They would kidnap people at Musina in SA

    The Ndebeles who killed 3 men in Kempton park by tying their hands and throwing them ,whilst alive in a dam and after that raped their wives.

    Those Ndebeles.should I go on

  • Doc

    First.i totally threw out your explanation,when you said Mugabe campaigned on a tribal ticket.

    Whilst you are correct,he did use tribe in campaigning….Your whole narrative is one sided and too exaggerative.As I said you guys like exaggerating.

    Look,both zanu and zapu used tribal politics.Even matebeleland in 1980 was a no go area for mashonas ….No go area because all the people there were poised against zanu which they saw as a Shona party…So really no one in Matebeleland was going to listen to Zanu… Look at the results for goodness sake.zanu in the whole area only got one seat….Zapu in mashonaland areas got nothing.So what’s the difference.

    The only problem with Zanu was that it used violence to say no go area….But even if zapu was allowed to have campaigns …It would have been a miracle if they had 2 seats .

    By 1979 ..Zapu had moved its headoffice from Highfields to Bulawayo,why?.. Because they had lost a support base in mashonaland.there only support was in Matebeleland and some parts of Midlands.

    The 1980 election was so tribal that 99% of shonas would never have voted for Nkomo or 99% of Ndebeles would never have voted for Mugabe.

    In 1980 ,there was a song that women in byo sang ..Were they praised Nkomo and wanted him to move the state house to BYO when he won.

    The only difference between zapu and zanu was that,Mugabe was from Shona which is the more in population and Nkomo was from a lesser population, Nkomo knew this ,so it wasn’t humility that made Nkomo quiet ,but reality

    2.This is Africa,you hear.We all believe in mystics…So so again with your exaggerative expressions of saying the Shona rural believe in mystics.

    Nkomo before independence went to a sangoma who was based in the matopo ,who ,rumour says told him the struggle would take 30 years.

    All gagade celebrations have mystics…. Lobengula killed Chaminuka because he didn’t want to be his mystic.
    The only difference between shonas and Ndebeles is ,for shonas they more defined mystics only…But we all believe and come from such backgrounds.Im Christian by the way.

    3Yes Mugabe has continued with his tribal and segregative path,but that’s him and his Zanu…Not shonas.get that right.Shonas are as much victims as are Ndebeles,the despot is holding mashonaland hostage and threatening bloody murder on them ..And you call that voting for him …You need to do a soul search my brother.

    Your heart seems in the right place ,only your facts are skewed

  • SHONA HATER

    Yes you are an assehole!!

  • Doc

    Aaah ,son ,I’m really hurt….So am an asshole,so does that mean I’m no longer a Gukurahundist?

  • SICK & TIRED

    Can you please give me just one quote attributable to Joshua Nkomo that can be said to be tribalistic throughout his whole political life? Only then can we make progress in this debate.

    There is a video in which Nkomo clearly states Gukurahundi was not a fault of the Shonas.

    Now go ahead; give me examples of tribalistic comments from Nkomo, before I write paragraphs of tribalistic comments from Mugabe against the Mthwakazi.

  • Doc

    You are creating a whole different debate….No where did I say he was tribalistic.And besides that’s not the debate.

    I said you exaggerate the perfection of Nkomo and Ndebeles..And lay all blame on shonas.

    On more than 4 posts I have clear examples of nkomos weaknesses and racist rants.

    I agreed that both shonas and Ndebeles voted tribally…You ever acknowledgrd that

  • SICK & TIRED

    No man; I never said Nkomo was perfect. The word “perfect” is yours, not mine. You wont find it anywhere in my contributions. All I am saying in short, is that Joshua Nkomo and ZAPU were better evils compared to Mugabe and ZANU.

    My problem in essence is with Mugabe, who used the Shonas in his tribal political agenda. Its not with the Shona per se.

    Its you who is conflating Mugabe and Shonas and trying to equalise the tribalism with Nkomo, ZAPU and Matebeleland people; whom you, like most of you Shonas, love to globally call “Ndebeles” for your own tribalistic convenience. You are wrong.

    You are failing to give me quotes of Nkomo’s tribalistic speeches.

    We know of “Ngomo zidumbu. Zimundevere!”; we know of the “Kalanga” speeches from Mugabe – what did Nkomo say, that is tribalistic against the Shona people, for you to equalise the debate as you are doing?

    I emphasise this because tribal politics in Africa, is generally all from the leadership; not from the people.

    Besides; ZAPU’s top leadership was mostly Shona, apart from Nkomo. As for ZANU; apart from Enos Nkala, who else was not Shona who was in leadership?

    Did ZANU ever hold its meetings in Ndebele; like ZAPU used both Shona and Ndebele?

    Which liberation songs were in Ndebele that ZANU sang?

    I know this for a fact, since I attended most ZAPU meetings in 1979 in Botswana when I was a refugee there. Its not hearsay!!

  • Doc

    You said Ndebeles or nkomo were perfect each time you said ….When you said …” Why did shonas vote for Nkomo in 1980…” And it was that statement that made me correct you…

    To Nomsa you said…” If the shonas had not voted tribalistically we would not have a GNU …”

    All of these are Joliet than thou statements…Which mean

    The Ndebeles never voted tribalistically,and therefore are perfect

    The Ndebeles knew , somehow,that Mugabe was a bad leader..And so in 1980 we all should have voted for zapu…

    2.No you are wrong again, Nkomo was not a better or less evil.
    I gsv

  • SICK & TIRED

    Never. You dwell too much in pre 1980s. Post 1980 when Blacks were in charge is what matters; not pre 1980 when the white man’s divide and rule tactics reigned supreme. I have given you all the post 1980s evidence of Nkomo and ZAPU being the better devil; but all you can do is to continue dwelling on the pre 1980s; because you are bent on equalising the ZANU Mugabe tribalism. Shame; thats a I can say!!

  • Doc

    What’s the shame is your selection of events.juts like what I told you , matebeles have a great habit of wanting to exaggerate…..You want me to look only at your view points,at your time frame,well it doesn’t work like that.

    A debate is like a court session,you can’t naively complain that I am looking at something you are not.

    Nkomos post independence mistakes are a reflection of what he would have been in 1980 had he become president.Right up to 1980 elections,his Bakalanga group were celebrating that now we,they Bakalangas,were going to rule….By 1980 they were treating other matebeles as underdogs.

    So imagine had he won,with Bakalanga supremacy vs Shona supremacy…More than 20000 would have died.

    In 1999,your chosen period ,Nkomo despicably told born and bred Zimbabwean whites to go back to Britain if they wanted to hold their celebration….This is the very thing all Ndebeles say shonas are tribalistic when they say go to KZN.

    The only relevant period to judge Nkomo is before independence…Why?

    Because, before independence Mugabe and Nkomo were at the same level,no one was Greater….After independence Mugabe was national leader and Nkomo wanted to be what Mugabe was..the president.

    So it stands to good reason Nkomo would never be as open with his intentions as Mugabe who was president.For example….I’m alive and have a wife(Nkomo)… Because I’m there she will follow my lead …But if you want to see if a woman will be good in marriage follow her Pre marital history..It will show you what she might become.

    So this idea of saying lets look at Nkomo after independence is silly… Nkomo was on forced humility,he feared Mugabe right to his death..so we can’t say he was a good president or good material..How?.That’s why I choose before independence,when he could show is his leadership style,which was poor and indecisive.

    He saw the destruction of his zapu…Zapu after 1980 ,was in disarray,it took little to destroy it completely.

    I rest my case

  • Doc

    Your period of choice is even worse for Nkomo… Because he was a puppet of Mugabe,after 1987 to 1999 Nkomo never made a policy or independent decision,all his decisions went through his boss Mugabe…So how was it possible for him to utter tribal nonsense?

    Lets not even look at this period,it’s too shameful for Nkomo

  • Nomusa Garikai

    Exactly, our friend is the one who believes no Shona can do anything right and all Ndebeles are perfect! His/her tribal mentality has blinded him/her and poison his/her mind all he/she talks about now is nonsense!

  • Patrick Guramatunhu

    Do you know that Tsvangirai sold-out during the GNU by failing to implement even one reform? If you DID NOT KNOW that, then I am doing you and the nation a great service by making sure that you this very important information so you do not vote for a sell-out ever again.

    If you knew Tsvangirai sold-out and you still follow him and will vote for him next time; then I am here to tell you that you are an idiot and it is because of idiots like you that we are in this mess. Only a first class idiot will vote for a sell-out!

    Some one has to carry out this important and unpleasant task of kicking idiots who have their heads buries in the backsides of sell-outs like Tsvangirai, it is the only way one can force them to pull out their heads and take a breath of fresh air! No doubt you do not like your back side kicked but I am in fact doing you and the nation a great service.

    So you see, I have some very important work to do and I am not going to rest until the job is done! As long as you have your head in Tsvangirai’s backside you will have backside kicked guaranteed! You will thank me later, that I know!

  • Patrick Guramatunhu

    You tell me?