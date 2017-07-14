SENATE SEX SHOCKER: Uni Students Reject Condoms, Prefer “Yekedero”

Tertiary education students’ frank and rich knowledge of sex positions and their rejection of free condoms commonly known as “MaDeMbare” shocked Senators recently.

The Senators toured various institutions of Higher Education in the country last Tuesday and came face-to-face with reality they were not prepared to listen to.

“We were touched and pained that children of that particular age could be so knowledgeable on se_x. We even have children who are not ashamed of specifically admitting that they indulge in se_xual activities using a particular style so that they are paid $50 in front of dignitaries such as elders, a practice that is contrary to the dictates of our African culture,” said Senator Keresencia Chabuka.

But at the moment there are no known children at university level. On average a first year student is between 18 and 19 years of age. Still Chabuka insists that they are children who don’t respect.

“Our children, because of lu_st ,are now doing this. They openly admitted that they will have unprotected se_x,” said Sen Chabuka.

Senator Madeline Bhebhe speaking in parliament said that the students hate the sight of “DeMbare” cond_oms.

“The other thing that they highlighted which causes them to have unprotected se_x is that the cond_oms given to them freely are not of good quality,” she said.

Sen Bhebhe said the students freely told them the reasons why they dated blessers (sugar daddies) while some among them opt for mainstream prost_itution.

“They also indicated that they look for blessers. This shocked us as we are also parents and I asked myself that if other students at colleges are looking for blessers what more of our very own children? The Committee recommends that Government must assist and intervene in the way these students are living in these higher learning institutions,” said Sen Bhebhe. – state media