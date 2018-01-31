Senior Dembare Official Resigns

Terrence Mawawa|Dynamos FC team manager, Richard Chihoro has resigned.

According to a daily paper, the Dembare executive board has

decided to give head coach Lloyd Mutasa all the powers to pick his backroom staff. Chihoro was left out of the new technical arrangement, prompting him to resign.

Club secretary-general Webster Marechera confirmed the latest setup at Dembare.

“I can confirm that Chihoro is no longer the team manager, but he is still within the system. It is also the area of the head coach, and he is the one who

recommends the people he wants to work within the technical team.

“We are preparing for a new season, with new strategies as well as conforming to club licensing and so forth, so some things are bound to change,” said Marechera.

Chihoro was an assistant coach to David Mandigora in 2007 before he was appointed team manager in

2011.

Club sources revealed Chihoro felt the Dembare executive board had failed to recognise his immense contributions to the club.