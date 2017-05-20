Senior Magistrate Jailed For Failing To Pay Maintenance

Terrence Mawawa, Zvishavane | In a bizarre court case, a former senior magistrate was jailed for failing to pay maintenance.

Former Nkayi Regional Magistrate, Thabenkulu Dube(46) was convicted last week after failing to pay $ 1440 maintenance arrears.Dube was ordered to pay $ 50 maintenance per month for a child he sired with Juana Chavarika.

However, Dube neglected to pay the stipulated sum for a period of two years.

He was initially dragged to court on March 30 2017 and ordered to settle the arrears 31 days from the court date.

Dube appeared before Zvishavane Magistrate Archie Wochiunga and undertook to clear the arrears.

As a former magistrate Dube was fully aware of the consequences of failing to pay maintenance. He deliberately chose to ignore the stipulated monthly payment , the court heard.

Dube pleaded for more time to clear the arrears and Magistrate Wochiunga shot down the request.

In passing the 30 day prison sentence for Dube , Magistrate Wochiunga said Dube was a former officer of the court and should have known better.

Commenting on the case, legal experts here said,

“Dube knowingly defaulted on the payment of maintenance. He even boasted of his ability to defend himself in court.He did not even appeal against both conviction and sentence because he knew he had no good defence,” said a Zvishavane based legal practitioner.