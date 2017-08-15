Serial Killer Jindu Trial Date Set

The trial date for suspected Bulawayo serial killer Rodney Tongai Jindu (26) has been set for October 3 this year.

According to the Bulawayo High Court cause list, Jindu will appear before a judge for his murder trial in the third High Court Term which starts in September.

Jindu is facing two counts of killing his neighbour Mboneli Joko Ncube (30) and childhood friend Cyprian Kudzurunga (28).

He recently told magistrate Mr Tinashe Tashaya that he wants the State to release his Nissan Gloria Sedan so that his mother, Ms Engelina Mawaro, can use it to bring him better food at Khami remand prison. Jindu said he cannot stand prison food and therefore required regular and better cooked meals from home.

Jindu, of Glengarry suburb who was arrested on February 3 this year is believed to have killed more as police in Bulawayo reportedly submitted a blood-soaked mat from his car for DNA analysis.

A source said the incident was kept under wraps to avoid jeopardising investigations.

“Police are trying to determine if there is a third victim or if the blood belongs to one of the two known victims.

“Samples have been sent to Nust (National University of Science and Technology)’s Applied Genetic Testing Centre (AGTC) for DNA testing,” said the source.

On June 23, a Bulawayo High Court judge Justice Nicholas Mathonsi threw out Jindu’s application for bail pending trial, saying there was a real danger that he could commit more offences.

He said it would be irresponsible for the court to “unleash” Jindu on a society that is “trembling” considering the allegations against him.

Jindu had made an application for bail stating that he wanted to be freed so that he could raise money to hire a strong defence team for his case.

In his judgment, Justice Mathonsi said since Jindu’s arrest there have not been reports of similar cases and that speaks volumes on its own.

“If there is a real possibility or danger that the administration of justice will be prejudiced if the accused person is admitted to bail or there is real danger that the accused person may commit more offences then the court must refuse bail,” ruled Justice Mathonsi.- state media