Serial Killer Jindu’s Trial Date Set

The trial date for suspected serial killer Rodney Tongai Jindu who allegedly shot dead his friend and a neighbour before burying them in shallow graves in Bulawayo’s Burnside suburb, has been set for October 3 following his indictment.

Jindu (26) of Glengarry suburb was yesterday indicted by Bulawayo magistrate Mr Tinashe Tashaya during which he opted to be represented by a pro deo lawyer when his trial kicks off.

Jindu, who made headlines six months ago, is facing two counts of murder charge in connection with the deaths of Mboneli Joko Ncube and Cyprian Kudzurunga.

Jindu was arrested on February 3 this year for allegedly killing his childhood friend Kudzurunga (28) of Queens Park East on January 29.

In the second charge, he allegedly shot Ncube and cut the dismembered body and set the pieces on fire before burying them in four shallow graves.

Jindu also allegedly stole Kudzurunga’s laptop and cellphone which he sold in the city centre.

He was arrested after inconsistent statements to the police. He allegedly later confessed to killing his friend and led police to the shallow grave.

On his first court appearance, Jindu had no legal representation after he was ditched by lawyer, Mr Byron Sengweni at the last minute under unclear circumstances.

According to State papers, on January 12 this year, Jindu drove to a supermarket situated between Robert Mugabe Way and 11th Avenue and met Ncube.

They proceeded to Burnside suburb, but the motive for the trip was not mentioned in court papers.

The court heard that on arrival in Burnside, Jindu pulled out an Optima pistol serial number 13752 from his car and allegedly shot Ncube twice on the chest and he died on the spot.

He then chopped the body into pieces before burying them in four different shallow graves.

Police investigations led to the arrest of Jindu and he confessed that he killed the deceased and made indications which led to the recovery of the body parts.

The stolen goods and the firearm used in committing the offence were recovered.- state media