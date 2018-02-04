Serious Voter Apathy As Highlanders Elect New Executive

By Paul Nyathi | Just under 200 Highlanders Football Club members turned up at the Club’s elective AGM to vote for a new executive for the big premiership club.

With easily over three million supporters and over ten thousand subscribing members the number at the AGM was a far cry of the representation of the club.

Attendance of the club’s AGM has been dwindling through the years with most members claiming that the AGM is becoming irrelevant as in most cases issues raised are manipulated by a few influential people who control the club from outside its normal adminstration.

Sunday’s elections were made worse by the exclusion of Bosso son Ernest Sibanda from contesting elections. Many members incidentally boycotted the elections which they were a dead rubber.

Retired army officer and former army side Black Rhinos executive committee member Kenneth Mhlophe became the Bulawayo giants chairman unopposed. Modern Ngwenya remains Vice Chairman.

Israel Moyo becomes the new Secretary General while Donald Ndebele retains the Treasurer position with Wisdom Mabhena being the Committee Member.