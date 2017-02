Several passengers are feared dead in a horrific accident that has happened at Zindoga shopping centre along Masvingo road on Thursday morning.

The accident involved a Kombi and a chicken bus which were both coming from the city centre.

According to eyewitnesses the kombi was side-swiped by the bus and overturned while trying to overtake.

Harare City Council reacted to the accident by at the earliest opportunity sending ambulances to ferry the accident victims to Harare hospital.

Police spokesperson, Charity Charamba was not immediately available for comment to ascertain the number of people injured.