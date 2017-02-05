Sex Change For President Zuma | MALEMA BLAST

The EFF leader is once again pulling no punches on what he calls Zuma’s ‘desperation’ to escape accountability for alleged corruption.
If there were a possibility of President Jacob Zuma changing overnight to become a woman so that he could secure a third term, he would have already done that. That’s how desperately he wants to cling to his position, says Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) CIC Julius Malema.
Speaking to the Mail & Guardian, Malema said the president thought remaining in power was the only effective way of preventing him from facing 783 charges of corruption that have been hanging over his head for a decade.
By keeping quiet, he is creating confusion within the party, hoping he will be asked to remain in the top job as a unifying figure, says the CIC.
Last month, Malema tweeted: “#3rdTermLoading mmmmm my lips are sealed but don’t say I didn’t warn you South Africa…”
Malema is known for his sometimes cryptic tweets that can leave readers scratching their heads, but this tweet was a clear reference to the ANC’s elective conference set to take place at the end of 2017.
The CIC, however, is not the only one who is convinced the president wants a third term. There are memes that have been circulating on social media of the president in a photoshopped headscarf and shawl with the caption: “When they want a female president and you want a third term.”
Another one of a woman who looks like Zuma walking around at the popular Durban club Eyadini circulated on Twitter late last year, with most saying the president had been dressing up as a woman in the hopes of clinging to power. – Citizen