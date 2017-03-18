‘Sex Cubicles’ For Prisons – Pastor Mugadza Tells Mugabe

Ray Nkosi | Controversial Pastor Patrick Mugadza has called for ‘sex cubicles’ in Zimbabwe’s prisons.

Mugadza who spent several week jailed behind bars after he made a prophecy that President Robert Mugabe is going to die on October 17, was eventually granted freedom last Friday.

Speaking to the Daily News Mugadza said, “So, if the president (Robert Mugabe) is seriously against gay relationships, what does he have to do? He has got to create a situation where he is going to be having what I call ‘conjugal cottages’ in prison. This way, women can visit their husbands there.”

“I have seen condoms in prison and I have seen them with inmates. What does that tell you? It means some gay activity is most likely going on in there, although I am told that one can actually have intimacy with a woman in jail,” Mugadza said.

Mugadza goes further to narrate his ordeal, “I was told how this can be done and I asked whether my wife could also visit me in prison and they said no. I then began to realise that there is a need for the government to seriously think about this, as even president Mugabe says gays and lesbians are worse than dogs, which is not a very good statement from a leader because from my point of view as a clergyman, everybody was created in the image of God irrespective of what they do. They could be doing a wrong thing but that does not make them dogs at any given point. The best way is to speak to them so that they know what they are doing is wrong.”