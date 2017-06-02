Sex Horror: Zimondi Rapes Minor Girl Under Mother’s Watch

Terrence Mawawa, Chiredzi | In a horrendous rape incident in Chiredzi a man allegedly detained a 13-year-old girl and forcibly had sex with her several times.

The man, Erison Zimondi, 29, and his mother, Tracy Kusakaniko(58) of Village 4, Melrose , Manjirenji in Chiredzi, locked the girl in their house and Zimondi raped her.

The minor had been sent to the house to ask for some salt.

The two are being charged with common purpose in arranging for the rape case as defined in Section 65 of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act Chapter 09:23.

Chiredzi Resident Magistrate Constance Mutandwa heard this horrendous case that took place sometime in April this 2017.

“After the unsuspecting girl went to the accused’s house to ask for some table salt the duet trapped her, ” the court heard.

After locking the doors, Kusakaniko sat in another room as her son abused the minor.

Zimondi allegedly undressed and then forcibly removed the girl’s clothes after which he raped her.

From then, he had sex with her several times without her consent. Zimondi spent the whole night with the minor.

When Kusakaniko opened the door in the morning, the girl related the ordeal to her sister and the two were arrested.

Kusaniko was remanded in custody while Zimondi was released from custody because he had been over detained by the police.

The trial continues next week.