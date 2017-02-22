Sex Pervert Caught Filming Bathing Minor

Terrence Mawawa, Shurugwi | A local sex pervert was caught filming a nude minor last week. Gerald Makado an employee of Unki Mine was arrested by the police last week for allegedly filming a nude form two pupil while she was having a bath in the toilet.

Acting Midlands Police Spokesperson Ethel Mukwende confirmed the incident and said Makado allegedly used his mobile phone to film the minor.

“I can confirm that we received the case. Makado was arrested and released pending further investigations. The police in Shurugwi are investigating the matter,” said Mukwende. The minor’s mother said:”The incident happened around 5am.

My daughter noticed the light coming from Makado’s phone.When she saw Makado on the door she screamed. My daughter managed to describe Makado’s clothes.” The minor’s mother also said Makado apologised for what he had done but she had already reported the matter to the police.

“Makado apologised for what he did but we had already reported the matter to the police.We therefore told him to bring a written apology,”said the minor’s mother. Although Makado was not immediately available to comment on the matter,his relatives claimed the story was baseless. “It is not true I know Makado he cannot do such a thing,”claimed one woman who declined to be named.