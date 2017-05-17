SEX SCANDAL: Cindy And Peter Moyo Speak Out

R’n’B singer Cindy and Peter Moyo yesterday quashed reports of romance between them saying it was false.

Cindy who runs a women’s clothing store said her relationship with the Young Igwe, as Peter is lovingly called by his fans, was purely professional.

“I’m just his stylist and I sort of expected that because usually people see me at his live shows,” she said, adding that “My relationship with him (Peter) is purely professional.”

She explained when pressed further on her fishy professional friendship with Peter: “I’m not ready to put my private life out there. What if the guy I’m dating isn’t a public figure?

“When the time comes, I will make the announcement but for now just put a question mark.”

The Utakataka Express lead singer also skirted around the issue saying he was married.

“Vakomana sei muchida kuputsa imba yangu hamuzive here kuti ndinemukadzi? (Guys why do you want to destroy my family , don’t you know I’m married?”- Gemnation News