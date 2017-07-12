Sex Starved Driver Bonks Married Woman; Hushes Her With His Jacket and ID

Terrence Mawawa, Chivhu| A divorced, sex-starved pirate taxi driver has conceded that he forcibly had sex with a stranded woman to satisfy his insatiable desire.

On the night in issue, a highly sexed Tafara Prosper Muchena (33), the pirate taxi driver lured the 20 – year- old woman to his car to try to help her but his feelings overpowered him and he forcibly had sex with her.

Muchena recently appeared before Chivhu Magistrate, Winfilda Tiyatara facing rape charges.

The facts of the State Case were that Muchena met the woman in Chivhu around 2am .He then lured her into his car after she had asked for a mobile phone charger.

The woman wanted to communicate with her husband and family.

When the woman got into the taxi, Muchena drove to a place near the Inscor Food Court in Chivhu.

While at the place, Muchena fondled the woman’s breasts and private parts after which he had sex with her.

After the act, Muchena allegedly told the woman he wanted to marry her.

He gave the woman his mobile number, jacket and national identity card.

The woman straightaway headed to Chivhu Police Camp and Muchena was arrested.

Muchena was castigated for taking advantage of the stranded woman to gratify his wild libido.

He was remanded in custody.