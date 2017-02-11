SEX TAPE: Stunner Finally Kicked Out By Olinda | BREAKING NEWS

Staff Reporter | Olinda Chideme is back on Facebook LIVE to tell a growing audience she is done with Stunner.

Posted by Olinda Chideme on Saturday, February 11, 2017

Olinda says, “I just want to go and pack my things and leave.”

Stunner does not want to give back what Olinda has given him and has threatened to call the police should she arrive in Zimbabwe. “I do not want drama with him, I want my cars, my furniture my everything.”

Apparently this time round Stunner has been recorded in another car sex video with Dion which was leaked to Olinda through her son.

“Dion if you are watching this you can Desmond for the lying cheat he is. He was even telling me you were a mistake and he was just passing through…Desmond just be a gentlement and give me everything that belongs to me and we are done,” said a calm Olinda.

She has threatened to post the girl’s pictures and the video. More to follow…