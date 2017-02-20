Sex To Shame Joice Mujuru

A Second Letter To The Women Of Zimbabwe

By Nomazulu Thata,| International Women’s Day 1917 | It has always been the case, how powers that be try hard to ridicule the former Vice President of Zimbabwe Runaida Mujuru using sex as the weapon to shame her. She has no private space she can sincerely call her own space. The social discriminatory institutions, male dominated society will try to reduce what is already reduced to make sure she chokes, they dehumanized her when they killed her husband for demanding political change in Zimbabwe.

It can never be a decent Amai Mugabe who uses street language to ridicule Amai Mujuru. School children where all present hearing a woman called “First Lady of the Nation” wife to the President, tearing, throwing silly jokes to which she laughed at alone ashamedly, and no one seemed to laugh at those dirty jokes; even the children were at pains to try to understand sex graphics coming from the mouth of a woman who is supposed to be the “First Lady”. She tried to create an image of a promiscuous Mujuru her utterances emblem to signify looseness and not resembling the Mujuru who is now a grandmother of many, except for few boot-lickers in the first line of sittings nobody laughed. Her desperate search for a loose Amai Mujuru exposes her street- and cheap thinking; she is a street woman without values no Buntu or Hunhu!

I doubt still if the US’s First Lady Mrs Melanie Trump would speak such nonsense and dirt in the presence of growing children. Grace Mugabe’s speeches demonstrated perennial rudeness, backward speech characterised as an immense verbosity, this is the life only known to us in Zimbabwe. How women are deprived of their dignity by the powers that be. This silly little woman called Grace Mugabe whose eagerness to turn a national icon Runaida to vernacular, is the last person to make such sex graphic, pornographic language in the presence of all the country’s dignitaries.

It is also an indication that her husband is no longer in control of the affairs of the country. This kind of pornographic language reduces the entire country to a laughing stock. I wonder who advises this woman called Grace to utter pornographic language on adolescent children in broad day-light, in the presence of chiefs and many other citizens who were frog-matched to her rally to hear nonsense – nonsense.

A close analysis of her pornographic speech at the rally it was telling that those were to do with the arousal of her inner sexual desires now as a matter of fact what she publicly consumes, words were put into her mouth, she even failed to construct just one sentence in English, if she did she failed dismally. She is the one to tell us that Amai Tsvangirai idofo.

Whoever wrote her doctorate degree from the Zimbabwe University should have told her that she does not become an academic guru by stealing intellectual property from him or her. What I remember about Amai Riza Tsvangirai speeches, they were good and well thought through and the audience was not frog-matched to rallies like her own.

Surely Amai Riza may have her issues with light-skinning- detergents and her permanent European wig and Sari clothing she wears, we can put our comments without ridicule but not this dressing-down that was done by the First Lady of the nation. Certainly Riza is not as daft as Grace Gucci purports her to be, in retrospect Riza Tsvangirai is smart. Who does Grace Mugabe think she is? Grace Goreraza – Mugabe is a woman who stole the husband of terminally ill Mrs. Sally Mugabe. Who knows she must have bedded two in one time period, just like the drone she tried dismally to graphic on Amai Mujuru. Failures in life do steep that low to insult other women unprovoked. Amai Mujuru never said anything to this street woman called Grace Mugabe to deserve to be insulted in this manner.

Amai Mujuru should be commended for exposing sexual predators, Gumbo and Mutasa. Zimbabwean men are well known when it comes to sex advances to us women; will stop at nothing in demanding sex from women. There is so much sex in Zimbabwe and men think women can sleep with anyone when asked for sex, it did not surprise me at all when I read about the sex advances of the two elders. For a Zimbabwean man it’s just a female sex-organ and that is enough for them.

They ask for sex anywhere and any time leaving their decent wives at home. I wish Amai Mujuru should have gone further and actually phoned the wives of Rugare Gumbo and Didimus Mutasa about the sex harassments done to her person. This is the most effective method to punish sex predators for sex harassment. From her interviews it was evident that Amai Mujuru was really offended by the sex harassment she had to endure from the elders.

It is not so much that she wants to be a “Queen Bee” per se: the incentive here was the money they thought she had, left by her husband Solomon, she was going to splash it into the party ZimPF’s treasury. Joyce was smart and she saw through them and was tight with her purse. All these male and female politicians went into ZimPF drawn into the party because of money they thought Amai Mujuru has. It should be embarrassing to all those who had those ulterior motives. She is smart enough to know that whatever inheritance from her husband Solomon, it is for her children and grand children and not for failed men in politics who failed to make it financially for the donkey years in Zanu PF party and government. They failed to make hay while the sun shone. At best they should just resign all of them because they are making themselves a national nuisance to say the least.

Amai Mujuru has been subject to abuse ever since she was an adolescent girl. Not long ago she was ridiculed for the sex abuse she got from the commanders while in direct action with Rhodesian soldiers: Blame was put on her, she caused the death of senior commanders in the Zanla freedom army. Such accusations of reckless abandon do not carry a lot of weight when one knows how the war of liberation was executed. Women had no rights whatsoever. In fact women were seriously abused during the liberation war to free Zimbabwe, they paid the highest price. Women were sex mules for the freedom fighters. It is wholly easy and men use this very often to blame women, reduce women using sex to shame them. This has been repeatedly done to Runaida Mujuru and all of us other women in various ways.

Amai Mujuru and several other women have been used and abused since the liberation war of the 1970s. Her husband was killed by the notorious CIOs at the behest of Mugabe himself. It is as if all that has been done to her is not enough. They chase her from the Zanu PF party and government like a criminal. They go on to use sex to shame her, even a small midget Grace Mugabe has the audacity to stand in front of the people to utter shameful words that one cannot even write on a piece of paper. She does that at the glare of the cameras and the school-going children. How low, is this little girl called Grace Mugabe? We say shame on you little-brained girl with street-mentality.

It could be that this little girl is indeed sex-hungry, there is no activity in her bedroom premises and does it surprise us if she ridicules those who have the chance to do it anytime! She is indeed sex deprived by her man who is now so old haicha miri nekumira! Everything about Robert Mugabe has wrinkled including his “small benny” that I can imagine has shrunk inwardly; he now uses just to push in the catheter for his urine bag to pass out urine: chete! For your own information; Amai Mujuru is a widow, she has that window of opportunity to remarry if she wanted. Grace Mugabe’s image is bulimic as it typifies excess on one hand and repressed sexuality, sexual deprivation on the other hand.

The universe will do the revenge for all ills that this woman called Grace Mugabe has done to us all in Zimbabwe; especially us women. When she insults Amai Mujuru; tearing her dignity in that manner, she is actually insulting all the women of Zimbabwe including herself. She is actually very daft to know that to insult Zimbabwean women is to insult herself included too.

However, Amai Mujuru must be put to task for the political and economic wrong deeds of 34 years, her corruption, her long relationship with Mugabe, her incompetence as senior leader of government, she was equally responsible in the running of the government during her time in the Zanu PF government. But that said, her female dignity should remain intact. Nobody has the right to reduce the personal dignity of any woman in our land. We owe it to her to fight in her corner if we see her being spate at, trumpled upon by males in the land and even by a street woman, ana Marujata, good-for-nothing, silly little- pea brained housewife Grace Mugabe. We owe it to all other women of this great country- black and white, to fight for them if their personal dignity is tempered with. Marujata must know that Amai Mujuru has physical spaces she occupies in the nation and she serves to represent, focus and enshrine liberation values to which a large number of citizens continue to make obeisance.

We women of Zimbabwe have the duty to protect our own other women from unscrupulous patriarchal and misogynistic enemies of women as we collectively consume this unending suffering together. We have to learn to fight back we should never take it lightly to have our women-folk reduced by good for nothing little-minded Marujatas. She is seriously ill-informed. Her actions show all signs that she is ill-advised: could be symptoms of anxieties produced at the interstices of the going-down nation. Some cog in the global market machine she is; to distance her as misguided is the best option.