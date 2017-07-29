Sex Triangle Blues, After 2 Ex-Lovers Gang Up Against Man And His Wife

Two bitter ex-girlfriends reportedly teamed up against their former lover and his wife threatening to harm them through unspecified action.

Raymond Nkomo and his wife Ntombizodwa Nkomo are reportedly living in fear following threats from the man’s ex-lovers namely Thembelihle Sibanda and Qiniso Ndiweni.

The couple was left with no choice but to seek courts intervention.

“I am legally married to Raymond Nkomo and we stay together in Mpopoma. I am having problems with his ex-girlfriends Thembelihle Sibanda and Qiniso Ndiweni.

“They both come to our house throwing insults at me and threatening to harm me in any way they will succeed,” said Ntombizodwa in her affidavit.

She further revealed that she has lost her dignity as the two women embarrassed her before neighbours and relatives.

The man at the centre of the controversy said he was no longer enjoying life because of the two troublesome ex-girlfriends.

“My ex-girlfriends Thembelihle Sibanda and Qiniso Ndiweni are disturbing my peace as they both come to my house and start shouting. Can the court order them not to come to my house or workplace?” he pleaded.

In response to the allegations one of the girlfriends, Thembelihle Sibanda said she went to the house because the ex-boyfriend was ignoring her calls.

“I went to their house because I was following Raymond who was no longer picking up my calls but the phone was being answered by his wife,” she said.

Western Commonage magistrate Tancy Dube granted the order and the respondents are not to go to applicant’s house or workplace or even communicate with the couple in any way and stop threatening them.

Ndiweni did not attend the court session.- state media