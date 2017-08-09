SEX TRIANGLE: Drama As Angry Small House Torches Mans Car Because He Cheated

IN a fit of rage, a woman from Monde area on the outskirts of Victoria Falls allegedly torched her married boyfriend’s car after accusing him of cheating on her.

The Chronicle was told that Prisca Mlala (34) of Dako village, who is nicknamed Mapenzi, had been having an extra marital affair with Mr Concern Moyo from the same village.

An enraged Ms Mlala allegedly visited Mr Moyo on Sunday afternoon at his workplace where he is employed as a security guard and told him that she was going to burn the vehicle.

The vehicle, a Mazda 323, was parked at her homestead where Mr Moyo (43) was now staying after reportedly abandoning his wife and three children.Ms Mlala allegedly told him that burning the vehicle would stop him from cheating.

Mr Moyo told The Chronicle yesterday that he found his car having been reduced to a shell when he arrived home on Sunday evening.He said on Saturday night he and Ms Mlala had an arguement. She was accusing him of “sleeping around.”

“I can’t really tell what happened because I was at work. She said some neighbours told her that I had sex with another woman in my car on Saturday.

“This is not true at all. We were at a birthday party in our village where we were drinking beer with other villagers including the woman I am alleged to have slept with,” he said. Mr Moyo said he was yet to report the matter to the police as he was busy at work.

He said he loves Ms Mlala and she is pregnant.

“I love her and am determined to marry her as a second wife. I tried to speak to her after the incident but she was still angry with me,” Mr Moyo said.

Ms Mlala couldn’t be reached for comment on her mobile phone.

Monde Councillor Dennis Thebe said Mr Moyo has previously appeared before a traditional court over marital problems.

“It is true that a villager’s car was burnt by a woman who is said to be his girlfriend. We know that the man has been having marital problems with his wife who he accused of infidelity and they have appeared before the headman’s court twice.

“This could have pushed him into having an extra marital affair,” said Clr Thebe.

He bemoaned moral decay in his ward.“I think people no longer respect themselves and their values. Many marriages are breaking up because spouses disrespect each other. This is a serious issue because if someone could burn a car that means she can kill a person. I would want to urge our community leaders to counsel people in such matters.”- state media