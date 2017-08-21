SEX TRIANGLE: Hubby Begs Prophet To Get Wife He Caught In Bed With Another Man Back

A South Africa based truck driver shocked congregants last Sunday during Jairos ‘Madzibabajadhi’ Muchechesi service at his shrine in Chitungwiza where he begged the man of cloth to unite him with a wife he caught pants down with another man. Junior Manyengavana of Wedza told Madzibaba Jadhi that he caught his wife pants down having sex with another man (name withheld) in South Africa.

“Madzibaba I am a truck driver in South Africa and I caught my wife pants down having sex on my bed. I was supposed to go out with the truck so it developed a problem and my boss told me to go back home as it required some touch ups. I went home and knocked but the door was locked. I forced my way into the house and saw the two having se_x. I gave the man a thorough beating. He even reported the matter to the police in South Africa where I was arrested,” he said.

He added: “Madzibaba can you remove this demon because I still want my wife, bvisai mweya wechihure. I still love her, I have come to Chitungwiza to get assistance from you Madzibaba. I am still on my way to my rural home in Wedza. I left my wife in South Africa what I only need here kubatsirwa nemi”.

Another woman who had a ‘breast’ on her right cheek also consulted the man of cloth for help. Madzibaba Jadhi told her that she has been bewitched by her relatives who do not want to see her prosper. H Metro