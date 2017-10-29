SEX TRIANGLE: Wife Seeks Peace Order Against Hubby’s Small House

A Gwanda woman has applied for a peace order against a local teacher who is having an affair with her husband after accusing the woman of harassing her.

Ms Nomagugu Sibanda told Gwanda magistrate, Miss Nomagugu Ncube that Belinda Sibanda who teaches at West Nicholson Primary School in Gwanda District was in the habit of insulting and threatening her.

“I know that Belinda is having an affair with my husband but I have never confronted her over the matter. In fact she is the one who has been harassing me. When she comes to the compound where I stay or when she sees me at her workplace she either threatens or insults me.

“At one time she passed by my workplace while holding an axe and threatened to attack me with it. On a separate day she saw me within the school premises and insulted me while she was in the company of her workmates. I just ignored her to avoid any confrontations,’’ said Ms Sibanda.

She said Belinda started tormenting her soon after she started having an affair with her husband. She begged the court to warn Belinda against harassing her and prohibit her from coming close to her house.

Belinda, through her lawyer Mr Arkisayi James Dhliwayo of Pundu and Company Legal Practitioners denied the allegations. Mr Dhliwayo said his client did not object to the peace order being granted but appealed with the court to pass a peace order that will be binding to both parties.

He said Ms Sibanda was making false allegations against his client just to get revenge for the extra marital affair.

“This woman is making false allegations against my client just to spite her as my client is having an extra marital affair with her husband. If indeed my client has been doing these things then the applicant would have made a police report. My client, however, has no objection to the peace order being granted but I pray with the court to pass an order that will be binding to both parties. If the court is going to prohibit my client from visiting her relative at the compound where the applicant stays may it also prohibit the applicant from entering the school premises where my client works,” said Mr Dhliwayo.

The magistrate, Miss Ncube passed a peace order that is binding to both parties and warned the two women against harassing or intimidating one another. Miss Ncube, however, dismissed the applications from both parties to ban entry into the school and compound premises citing that they were both public places.- state media