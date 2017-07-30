Sex Video of ZRP Cop Raping Own Niece, A 17 Year Old Girl, Just Before Chasing Tsvangirai Out Of Harvest House

Staff Reporter| A video has emerged of a Harare ZRP cop who just before chasing Morgan Tsvangirai out of the MDC leader’s Harvest House offices on the 28th July, raped a 17 year old girl who is his own niece.

The ZRP cop, who is the Assistant Commissioner Operations at Chikurubi Support Unit, Cosma Mushore who is based at Chikurubi Support Unit, can be seen in the video entering the house at the crime scene while clad in riot gear.

ZimEye.com covered the Harvest House raid by the ZRP cops on Friday.

The complainant is a student at Tafara 1 High School.

She was at home when the accused person who is her uncle (i.e. her mother’s brother) came back from work.

The complainant was doing some house chores when the accused person who was clad in police uniform (Riot Gear) arrived. Upon entering in the kitchen, the accused person went on to touch the complainant’s waist. The complainant looked at the accused person’s face and the accused made a u-turn and went to close all the doors.

Sensing that the accused person had an evil motive, the complainant went to the spare bedroom where she usually sleeps. The accused person followed the complainant, held her by the hand and dragged her into his bedroom.

When they arrived, the accused started to kiss the complainant. The officer went on to remove the complainant’s trousers and pants before pushing her onto his bed.

The accused person then removed his riot trousers and pants. The officer had sexual intercourse once with the complainant without her consent.

She later went to school where she reported the ordeal to a teacher (name withheld to protect her).

The teacher informed the Headmaster, Mr Magwenzi about the incident who further instructed her to accompany the female pupil to Mabvuku Police Station where a report was made.

The cellphone which contains the video was taken by the police as an exhibit.

The Complainant was referred to Parirenyatwa for medical examination and investigations are in progress on ZRP Mabvuku reference number RRB 3212740.