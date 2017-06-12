Shahzad: Zanu-PF $750 Bribe For My Multi-Million Dollar Business Is A Joke

Bulawayo-based Cash and Carry businessman, Imran Shahzad has denied reports that he has paid $750 in protection fees to stop the planned seizure of his businesses by Zanu PF officials in the city.

Shahzad from Pakistani, who owns Bulk Commodities trading as Cash and Carry, admitted in an interview last week that some ruling party officials, whom he declined to name, had attempted to extort and blackmail him after he demanded $35 000 he had lent to a ruling party youth leader.

“We strongly believe that the laws in Zimbabwe will protect us. No one can take my property illegally from me. If that happens, I know which door to knock at. I have never bribed anyone to protect my business,” he said.

Sometime last year, Zanu PF youths demonstrated at his business premises in Bulawayo, accusing him of repackaging rotten rice and flour.

“All the allegations they are making are lies and you must ask yourself why I am still here if I bribed them. I am a Zimbabwean just like you and I run the business according to the laws. I know where to go if someone tries to take my property. Do you think I can bribe someone with $750 for a business worth millions? This is a joke,” he said.

His remarks came following recent reports that Zanu PF Bulawayo provincial security secretary, George Mlala has been using Vice-President Phelekezela Mphoko’s name to milk companies in the city, while clandestinely funding the opposition National People’s Party led by Joice Mujuru.

The allegations were first raised by Shahzad’s former employee, Oga Chafausipo Moyo in a letter addressed to War Veterans Minister Tshinga Dube.

Moyo, in his letter, alleged Mlala had been syphoning money from the company in exchange for protection.

The former employee alleged Mlala would go to the company, which imports flour and maize, for resale, to collect money on behalf of Zanu PF, which he would convert to his personal use. Mlala has since denied the allegations.-NewsDay