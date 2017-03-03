Shock As 4th Student Commits Suicide At A UK University

The body of a Bristol University student has been discovered in the Avon Gorge following what is believed to be the latest in a string of suicides.

Lara Nosiru, 23, was in her final year studying neuroscience at Bristol, which is one of the best institutes in Britain.

The 23-year-old was found after a two-hour search of the water following reports a woman had jumped from the city’s Clifton Suspension Bridge.

She is believed to be the fourth student from the university to take her own life in the space of four months.

Three other students – Daniel Green, 18, Kim Long, 18 and Miranda Williams, 19 – have killed themselves since the start of the academic year in September.

Lara, who was a member of dancing groups in Bristol, was originally from Essex and attended Ockenden School before moving away for university.

A spokesperson for the University of Bristol said: ‘Sadly, we can confirm that one of our final year students was found dead on Monday, January 30.

‘The student’s next-of-kin have been informed, and our thoughts are with her family and friends at this difficult time.

‘The welfare of our students and staff continues to be our highest priority and it is distressing for all members of the university community that one of our students has died.

‘We would urge any students affected by this tragic incident to seek support from University Services, friends or family.

‘Information about where to seek help is available via our homepage for current students.’

The university has also launched a review into student mental health issues.

The spokesperson added: ‘Following the three student deaths reported in the autumn term, we have increased our student counselling provision.

‘We are also working closely with the Samaritans and other experts to support the university community.

‘We will continue to work with our students to improve our support for their well-being and mental health.

‘In the context of increasing national concerns about student mental health we began a review of our support for students last summer, working with our Students’ Union.

We have already committed to invest an additional £1m per year in enhancing support for student wellbeing and mental health. ‘The review will be completed in the spring and will recommend further enhancements to the ways that we support student wellbeing.’ Last month, an inquest heard Daniel Green killed himself in Bristol University’s Goldney Hall on October 21 after he broke up with his girlfriend. The inquests of Kim Long, who died in November, and Miranda Williams, who died on October 13, are set to resume later this year. For confidential support call the Samaritans in the UK on 116 123, visit a local Samaritans branch or visit their website. UK Metro