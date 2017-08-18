Shock As A Teacher Is Tied To A Tree And Raped For 5 Hours

A teacher at a school in Victoria Falls was allegedly kidnapped by a homeless man who tied her to a tree and raped her numerous times over a five-hour period near Truck Stop in Hwange.

Bonface Nyambiya (32), who often hangs around the Truck Stop area where he preys on prostitutes, allegedly inserted his manhood into the teacher’s before taking it out and forcing her to suck it.

He would allegedly take a smoke break after every round of sex as he raped the woman several times between 10PM and 3AM on June 30.

A court heard how he pounced on the woman, who cannot be named for ethical reasons, near Truck Stop.

Nyambiya appeared before Hwange magistrate Mrs Portia Mhlanga-Moyo on Wednesday for initial remand after being charged with rape on multiple occasions.

He faces another charge of rape and robbery after he allegedly pounced on a prostitute at the same place last week on Sunday and raped her twice in a broken down truck before robbing her of her handset and $7.

Nyambiya was not asked to plead to rape and robbery and was remanded in custody to August 30.

Prosecuting, Mr Onias Nyathi said Nyambiya met the complainant at a bus stop opposite the Truck Stop in June.

The complainant was looking for transport to Victoria Falls and Nyambiya pretended as if he was also going in the same direction.

“The complainant was intending to travel to Victoria Falls and accused approached and greeted her. The two started chatting and the accused suddenly produced an iron bar before grabbing the complainant by the neck and dragging her to a nearby bush,” said Mr Nyathi.

He said while in the bush, Nyambiya assaulted the woman with the iron bar before stripping her.

“He tied her legs to a tree and had sex with her several times from 10PM to 3AM. After each encounter, the accused would leave the complainant and take a rest while smoking a cigarette a few metres from her,” said Mr Nyathi.

Nyambiya finally released the woman at 3AM leaving her in the bush.

In the other count of rape, the court heard that on Sunday last week, Nyambiya allegedly hired a prostitute aged 25 for a short time.

“The two entered a wrecked truck. While inside and about to have sex, the complainant pushed him away indicating that she was no longer interested in sex with him after she saw him drawing an iron bar. The accused forcibly had sex with her twice without her consent,” said Mr Nyathi.

After the sex, Nyambiya allegedly demanded money and took away a Samsung handset and $7 which the complainant had been paid by a client who had hired her earlier.

Nyambiya was arrested after the second woman identified her at the Truck Stop and alerted police. — State Media