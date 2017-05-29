Shock As Dad Rapes Own 2 Year Old Daughter

Terrence Mawawa, Bikita | A local woman got the shock of her life when she caught her husband raping the couple’ s two-year-old daughter.

The woman who had gone to fetch some water was shocked beyond belief when she found the couple’ s daughter weeping loudly with blood oozing from her private parts.

Her husband, Maurice Tarisai was using a piece of cloth to away the blood.

In a state of shock, the woman forcibly inspected her husband and noticed blood stains on his manhood.

The matter was heard before Bikita Magistrate, Dambudzo Malunga last Monday.

Facts were that on March 17, 2017 , around 6pm, the mother of the child went to fetch water at a nearby well.She left the child sleeping in the same room with Tarisai.

While his wife was at the well, Tarisai raped the child once.

“The accused person was in the same room with the child when his wife went to the well to fetch some water.He then abused the child and he was caught in the act as he attempted to wipe away blood from the child’ s private parts,” the court heard.

The woman then informed other family members who discouraged her from reporting the matter to the police.

However she took the child to Silveira Mission Hospital where a doctor compiled a medical report. This then led to Tarisai’ s arrest. He was described as a heartless and insensitive man in court.

Tarisai pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 18 years in jail.However three years were suspended. The sentence was a warning to would be rapists to desist from abusing minors, the court heard.