Shock As Ditched Man Stabs Ex-Girlfriend

A man from Lobengula suburb in Bulawayo has been arrested for stabbing his ex-girlfriend after they broke up.

A court heard that Memory Mpofu (25) went to his ex-girlfriend Sharmaine Sibindi (24)’s house in Old Magwegwe suburb where he assaulted her.

State allegations are that Mpofu asked Sibindi why she was ignoring his calls and text messages but Sibindi told him to leave her alone.

He got angry and assaulted her.

Mpofu pleaded guilty to a physical abuse charge.

Western Commonage Magistrate Mr Stephen Ndhlovu remanded him in custody to today.

Sibindi pleaded with the court to remand Mpofu in custody saying she was afraid that he would attack her again.

Prosecuting, Ms Magret Takawira said Mpofu went to Sibindi’s house on Wednesday last week at 5.30PM.

“Accused asked complainant why she was ignoring his phone calls and texts. Complainant told accused to leave her alone and get away from her house.

Accused started accusing complainant of having a new boyfriend.

“He slapped her once on the left cheek and drew an okapi knife from his pocket. He stabbed complainant once on the left wrist. Complainant fled from the accused and went to make a report at Magwegwe police station.

“She was referred to Mpilo Hospital for medical examination,” said Ms Takawira.- state media