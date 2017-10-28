Shock As DRC Stationed Soldier Guns Lover Down, Attempts Suicide

A South African Defence Force Member shot and killed a female officer before turning his firearm on himself while stationed in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The Defence Ministry’s spokesperson, Brigadier General Mafi Mgobozi, confirmed the incident on Saturday.

“We can confirm that [on Friday] at about 20:45 South African time one of our soldiers shot and killed another soldier, who is believed to have been his girlfriend,” he said.

Mgobozi said the soldier had then turned his weapon on himself and tried to commit suicide.

Mgobozi said the woman had died on arrival at hospital, while the man had survived but was currently in a critical condition.

He said the motive for the shooting was not known but an investigation was being conducted.

“We are still trying to get more information on the incident,” he said.- News24