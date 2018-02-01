Shock As Farmers Force Worker To Eat Faeces

2

Johannesburg – Springs police have arrested the wife and son of a farmer accused of force-feeding faeces to one of his employees.

Springs police spokesperson Captain Johannes Ramphora said the two were arrested on Thursday on charges of crimen injuria, assault, kidnapping and defamation of character.

Ramphora said the farmer, his wife and their son took part in assaulting and humiliating the worker at their farm near Endicott, east of Johannesburg, before forcing the worker to eat faeces.

He said the incident occurred in early December and the worker was allegedly tortured after he failed to switch on the engine of a septic tank pump on the family’s smallholding outside Springs.

“The farmer’s wife and his son were arrested today, but we are still looking for the farmer,” Ramphora said.

Ramphora said once the farmer had been arrested more charges could be added.

 

The two are expected to appear in the Springs Magistrate’s Court on Friday morning. News 24

  • KudzaiKazonga

    THESE WHITE BARBARIANS HAVE NO PLACE IN AFRICA. THEY NEED TO BE TAUGHT A LIFETIME LESSON LIKE THOSE WHO WERE LIKE IN ZIMBABWE.

  • Jukwa

    Exactly correct!
    There will be no peaceful coexistence with evil invaders and criminal colonizers.
    Any African who thinks otherwise is wasting his few good brain cells.

    With incidents like these, some of the sell-outs of Zimbabwe still will not appreciate what it means to be liberated by Zim Patriots in Successful Chimurenga.

    The beastly neanderthals only appreciate the language of beasts: Unless the invading pale mutants are completely defeated and expelled, they WILL ALWAYS seize any opportunity to create racist rhodesia 2.0 … in Zimbabwe or in South Africa or in Namibia, etc, etc!