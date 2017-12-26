Shock As Father Drowns Trying To Save Son

A 34-year-old man drowned at sea near Gordons Bay in the Western Cape on Tuesday while trying to save his 10-year-old son.

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said it responded to reports of a drowning in progress in the surf below Crystal Pools, between Gordons Bay and Koegel Bay at around 15:30. Bystanders had reported that a father and son in the surf and in difficulty.

The man, from Athlone, and his son were fishing when the child was swept into the surf by waves, said NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon in a statement.

The father jumped in to help rescue the boy but both got into difficulty, he said.

The NSRI rescued the child from the surf and during a seven minute search, the dad was spotted and rescued. Medics immediately initiated CPR efforts on the dad while the sea rescue craft raced to the NSRI base in Gordons Bay.

Lambinon said despite extensive CPR and other efforts to resuscitate the dad, he was declared dead.

“The child has been transported to hospital by EMS ambulance in a stable condition for treatment for shock and for observation for secondary drowning symptoms,” said Lambinon.

The body of the deceased man has been taken into the care of the Forensic Pathology Services and police have opened an inquest docket.

In an unrelated incident, 63-year-old man, from Athlone was declared dead on scene after he was found floating unresponsive in the water at an education camp in Soetwater.

Lambinon said it was suspected that the man had been diving.

After all efforts to resuscitate the man were exhausted, he was deceased.-News24