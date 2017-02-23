Shock As Grandpa Rapes 12 Year Old Girl

Terrence Mawawa, Chiredzi | A 64-year-old man stunned the local community after he raped a 12-year-old Grade Four pupil.

The man, Isaac Masakadze, of Jekiseni Village under Chief Tshovani in Chiredzi appeared before Magistrate Judith Zuyu facing rape charges last week. He was convicted and sentenced to 13 years in prison. The court heard that on June 29, 2016, around 5pm the juvenile was sent by her mother to Masakadze’s homestead to collect a mobile phone which was left on the charger.

On arrival at the homestead she sat on the verandah since Masakadze was in his bedroom. He told the juvenile to collect the mobile phone in the house but she refused. Masakadze emerged from the house and dragged the minor into his bedroom,gagged her mouth and fondled her breasts.

He also proceeded to fondle the girl’s private parts and forcibly removed her clothes. The court heard Masakadze performed crude sexual acts on the minor before releasing her.He threatened her with unspecified action and ordered her not to tell anyone about the incident. The matter came to light when the girl experienced severe stomach pain. In passing sentence Magistrate Zuyu said it was the duty of the courts of law to protect minors.She said the sentence was a stern warning to would be offenders to desist from abusing minors.