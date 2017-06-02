Shock As Grandpa Runs Over Mourners At Funeral

Terrence Mawawa, Zaka | An 87-year-old man here fatally knocked down an elderly mourner and injured three others when he accidentally reversed a relative’s car during proceedings at a funeral.

Masvingo Provincial Police spokesperson Inspector Charity Mazula said the incident occurred on Monday around 4 pm.

The unlicensed man, Toperesu Makwara (87) of Siyawareva Village under Chief Ndanga got into Liberty Mungana’s car since he wanted to be pictured inside the vehicle.

He allegedly sat behind the steering , with the vehicle engine running.

Villagers said Makwara somehow stepped on the accelerator and the car hit four mourners who were sitting behind it.The driver had left the vehicle parked in the reverse gear.

Patrick Chiro (72) of Chiro Village was seriously injured and died upon arrival at St Anthony’ s Musiso Mission Hospital where he had been rushed for treatment.

Mr Zvinei Tapanya (62) of Nhopi Village, Ms Eunice Mubango (40) of Chiro Village and Ms Regai Maponga (42) of Siyawareva Village sustained injuries.

The three were rushed to the same hospital where they were treated and discharged.

Mazula said the body of the deceased was taken to Musiso Mission Hospital mortuary for a post-mortem.

“We received a report of the fatal accident in Zaka’s Chief Ndanga area where an elderly unlicensed man got into a parked car and stepped on the vehicle’s accelerator. In the process, he hit four mourners who were sitting behind the vehicle – injuring them. The quartet was rushed to Musiso Mission Hospital but one died upon admission,” said Mazula.

She advised motorists against leaving keys in their vehicles.