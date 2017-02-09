Shock As Headman Is Arrested For Extortion, Tsikamutanda On The Run

A HEADMAN has been arrested in Tsholotsho for extortion, unlawful entry and theft while his accomplice, a self-proclaimed witch-hunter, is on the run.

Police arrested Headman Christopher Ziyabangwe of Mavava area under Chief Magama on Monday morning.

Nkulu Mpofu (40), who is a tsikamutanda, is still at large.

The duo allegedly demanded $40 from Mr Mbulala Ncube after he failed to attend a cleansing ceremony that was held by Mpofu at the headman’s homestead early this year.

Mpofu allegedly told villagers in October last year that Mr Ncube’s wife was a witch.

It is illegal in Zimbabwe to call someone a witch.

A villager, Mr Mandla Godlwayo, said the two broke into Mr Ncube’s homestead in Hewu Village.

He said the duo stole traditional regalia belonging to Mr Ncube’s wife and burnt it after saying the woman was a witch.

The incident occurred last year in October.

“They took his wife’s personal belongings which included some clothes and horns. The woman is a traditional healer whom we have known for many years.

She has assisted many people in the community but today this tsikamutanda labels her a witch.

“Mrs Ncube has not been feeling well since that day and was ferried to her parents’ home where she is being treated,” Mr Godlwayo said.

He said sometime in January, Headman Ziyabangwe hosted a cleansing ceremony with tsikamutandas at his homestead.

“Mr Ncube among other villagers didn’t attend the function. The headman summoned Mr Ncube to his court for failing to attend the ceremony. He was fined $40 for that alleged crime but he didn’t pay it saying he didn’t have the money,” said Mr Godlwayo.

Last Thursday, Headman Ziyabangwe sent a messenger to attach some property at Mr Ncube’s home for disrespecting his orders by not reporting to court.

“Mr Ncube failed to pay. The headman and tsikamutanda decided to attach his property.

“They broke into his homestead and took some property which included garden tools. Mr Ncube reported the two to police and Ziyabangwe was arrested,” said Mr Godlwayo.

Matabeleland North police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Eglon Nkala said he was not aware of the incident.

Recently, Information, Media and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Christopher Mushohwe said the Government does not condone witch-hunting practices that have become rampant countrywide.

This came after police noted with concern, rampant extortion on members of the public by self-styled prophets and tsikamutandas.

Dr Mushohwe said such activities were criminal, fraudulent and extortionist.

He said Cabinet had noted with regret and concern that a significant part of traditional leaders including chiefs, headmen and village heads are by commission or omission condoning this “evil, primitive, extortionist and illegal practice that is condemned by our national laws”.

Dr Mushohwe said the Government was calling upon anyone who might have fallen victim to the witch-hunters to report the matter to the law enforcement agencies so that the culprits could be brought to book and compensation paid.

In October last year, Tsholotsho chiefs clashed over self-proclaimed witch-hunters who were allegedly causing havoc in the district.

Matabeleland North Senator, Chief Gampu, said villagers had petitioned him demanding the removal of “the daylight robbers” from the district. – State Media