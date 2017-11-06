Shock As Jilted Man Kills Lover With Machete

A JILTED gold panner from Shurugwi allegedly fatally struck his live in girlfriend with a machete on the forehead outside a bar after accusing her of ditching him.

Police arrested Tafadzwa Mazandu Charara of Kadolo Village, Shurugwi, on Thursday last week after a four- day manhunt following the callous murder.

Charara allegedly struck Siluzile Mupandawana with a machete on the forehead on October 29 at Lifa bar, Mambowa business centre in Shurugwi.

Charara last Friday appeared before Shurugwi magistrate Mr Musaiwona Shotgame facing one count of murder. He was not asked to plead and was remanded in custody to November 17.

Mr Shotgame advised him to apply for bail at the High Court.

The court heard that Mupandawana had chased Charara out of their lodgings allegedly because he was refusing to pay rentals. She was now living with another boyfriend and this angered Charara.

He allegedly ambushed Mupandawana outside Lifa bar and fatally struck her with a machete on the forehead.

Ms Bertha Bore appeared for the state.

In another case, a Kwekwe man has been sentenced to 24 months in prison for cultivating 162 plants of dagga in his yard in Mbizo suburb.

Walter Musiyiwa Manduku (54) was convicted on his own plea of guilt by Mr Story Rushambwa .

He was sentenced to 24 months but had six months suspended on condition of good behaviour.

Manduku stunned the court when he said he has been cultivating dagga for the past 37 years.

“I have been cultivating dagga at my yard for the past 37 years and I use it for smoking and religious purposes,” said Manduku.

Agreed facts are that on October 8 last year, police officers received a tip off to the effect that Manduku was cultivating dagga in his yard .

The police officers went to the house and found the 162 plants leading to his arrest.

Ms Yeukai Mugumba appeared for the state.- State Media