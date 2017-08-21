Shock As Man Is Found Dead In The Middle Of The Road

A Masvingo man has been found dead in the middle of the road, a day after he was involved in a beer brawl.

The body of Takura Mazvidza of Village 23 under Chief Charumbira was found in Masvingo rural by fellow patrons at the 15 km leg along the Masvingo-Beitbridge Road.

Acting police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Kudakwashe Dehwa said the body was found on Wednesday at around 12:45 AM.

He said the body was taken to Masvingo General Hospital mortuary for post-mortem. “We got a report of sudden death of a man from Chief Charumbira’s area in Masvingo rural whose body was found lying in the middle of the road. The body had some injuries on the head with blood oozing from the deep cuts. Investigations are continuing to figure out what exactly happened but we are treating the case as sudden death until the post-mortem results are released,” said Asst Insp Dehwa.

He said on Tuesday at around 4:30 PM Mazvidza arrived at Mupumbu Business Centre and began to drink beer.

Asst Insp Dehwa said at around 5PM, Mazvidza was joined by four other unidentified patrons and they started drinking together.

Sometime later, a dispute over an unknown issue ensued between Mazvidza and another unidentified patron.

Mazvidza allegedly manhandled the unidentified patron who hit back and overpowered him.

The other person they were drinking with Mr Johnson Madzingo, restrained the two men.

Mazvidza then headed home, only to be found dead on the road.