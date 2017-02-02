Shock As Man Kicks Son to Death

A 30-year-old Chinamhora man who wanted to kick his wife in a domestic row, but kicked his six-month-old son instead, killing him instantly, yesterday appeared at the Harare Magistrates’ Courts facing murder charges.

Chamunorwa Mavhunga of Ngwandangwanda Village was remanded in custody to February 15 by the magistrate Mrs Rumbidzai Mugwagwa.

She advised him to apply for bail at the High Court. He is being charged for contravening Section 47 of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act Chapter 9:23

Prosecuting, Mr Sebastian Mutizirwa told the court that on December 6 last year, Mavhunga had an altercation with his wife, Ndakarevei Madyo, who was holding their baby boy in her hands.

He alleged that Mavhunga then started assaulting Madyo with booted foot and clenched fists, before striking her with stones.

Mr Mutizirwa alleged that Mavhunga then kicked the baby to the ground. After noticing that he had kicked the baby, Mavhunga disappeared and went to an unknown destination.

Mavhunga was later arrested by the police at Arda Nijo in Borrowdale, Harare, following a tip-off. – State Media