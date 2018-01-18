Shock As Man Pays Lobola For Wife, Kills Her After Two Days

By Terrence Mawawa| In a bizarre and shocking incident, a Gweru man killed his wife two days after paying lobola for her.

Police in Gweru said John Mazani killed his wife, Everjoy Ncube because she had refused to go back to South Africa with him.

Midlands Provincial Police Spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Ethel Mukwende said the woman was murdered because she had refused to go back with him to Cape Town.

Mukwende said:”Mazani disappeared after killing his wife. The woman’s body was found in a maize field in Ascot Gweru with several stab wounds.

The incident happened on January 13 in old Aacot, Gweru. Mazani asked Ncube to accompany him to Ascot Shopping Centre.

On their way back the two had a misunderstanding and Mazani killed Ncube,” said Mukwende.