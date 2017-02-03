Shock As Man Rapes Woman, Crushes Her Head

Terrence Mawawa, Chivhu |The local community has been stunned after a man raped a 25-year-old woman and crushed her head. The man Lovemore Mudavanhu (48) of Kanono Village raped the woman at a bus stop near Sadza Growth Point on Tuesday.

Mashonaland East Police Spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Tendai Mwanza, confirmed the incident. The police suspect Mudavanhu is mentally challenged. A security guard at a local shop heard some noise and went to find out what was happening. He was shocked to find the naked Mudavanhu crushing the hapless woman’s head with a stone.

“The man was found sitting on top of his victim holding a stone in his hands.He raped the woman and killed her.We suspect the man is mentally challenged. He never attempted to run away after killing the woman,”said Mwanza.

He said people should closely monitor their mentally challenged relatives. “We are investigating the matter but I wish to urge people with mentally challenged relatives to monitor them closely.We are yet to come up with comprehensive details,”said Mwanza.

Stephen Kanono ,the security guard said:”I heard some noise and I went to check what was happening.I found the man sitting on top of the woman holding a stone in his hand.There was clear evidence he raped the lady before killing her.I then alerted other villagers.The man did not attempt to run away .We tried to take the woman to hospital but it was too late.”