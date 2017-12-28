Shock As Man Slits Own Throat In Suicide Bid

A man from Victoria Falls allegedly slit his throat in a suspected suicide attempt.

Godwins Tshuma (28) from Chisuma village under Chief Mvuthu was found crying while holding his neck and bleeding severely on Friday last week.

He is reportedly battling for his life at Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo.

The Officer Commanding Victoria Falls District, Chief Superintendent Jairos Chiwona, confirmed the incident.

“I can confirm there is a case where somebody slit his throat reportedly as a suicide attempt, but the case is still under investigation. He is battling for his life in Bulawayo. We are neither saying there was foul play or not,” said Chief Supt Chiwona.

Tshuma, who attends Zaoga Church, is said to have been fasting and on Thursday he became unusually quiet and refused to sleep in the same room with his wife.

It is said that his wife went to check on him on Friday morning and found the room empty.

A search was carried out and he was later found walking, wearing only underpants.

His family took him to the hospital suspecting a mental illness and they could not get the help they wanted. They then took him to a prophet who prayed for him and he was taken home in Mkhosana, Victoria Falls.

Tshuma reportedly ran away from home.

He was later found crying while holding his neck which was bleeding profusely from a visible cut on the throat.

Tshuma was taken to Victoria Falls District hospital and due to the severe injuries, he was transferred to Mpilo hospital. – state media