Shock As Mnangagwa Envoys Charge Zimbos In Namibia To Meet The President

Zimbabweans in the Namibian capital Windhoek say they are “shocked” and “embarrassed” to have been charged by the “cash-strapped” embassy to see visiting President Emmerson Mnangagwa, reports Namibian news site The Villager.

The site goes on to say that locals and Zimbabwean citizens had to pay $16 (£9) for a seat at Windhoek’s upmarket Safari hotel to attend his lecture yesterday.

An average salary is reportedly around $283 (£390) per month, a survey by the state-owned New Era newspaper suggests.

The news site says the Zimbabwean embassy provided 300 seats at the venue where Mr Mnangagwa was expected to address locals and Zimbabweans in the diaspora.

A number of disappointed people said they were turned away. One told The Villager:

“We were made to pay but some of us have been barred. Others couldn’t come and we asked if we can get in on their behalf and they refused. When we are supposed to vote we do not pay, but for me to see my president I have to pay.”

Another Zimbabwean told the news site:

“At the end of the day those who went to see the president are those who can afford. It exposes the embassy for being broke.”- BBC

 

  • mai Chibwe

    If you love your president then please pay so the venu can be afforded for you to see the man. What is wrong with that? he is your visitor.

  • Pidigori

    I for one will never contemplate subscribing or be part to such nonsense, paying to hear that same old and tired narrative…..what’s new abt ED or simply where was he in the last 37yrs…..looting, destroying a country and killing innocent lifes for Mugabe…stinking rubbish !

  • mai Chibwe

    Neither will I pay to hear or see such as Mnangagwa. I might go if he bribes me with a car like he did chiefs, with money looted from public funds.

    However just because you are enlightened does not mean everyone else is. Some people like their dear leader so much they even call him Daddy and his wife Mother. In that case it is only fair that they pay. After all when you visit your parents the protocol is you take them gifts.

    Zimbos have shorter memories than of small fish. They need to learn the same lesson over and over again and still do not get it. After 37 years we should be concluding differently but NO. Some of us pay to go and listen to the rapist ranting about how he would love to rape us again.
    He even follows his victims to the countries they have taken refuge in, South Africa, Namibia, Angola, Zambia, Etc. and victims fight for sits to hear him ask them to come back home for more.

    Some are saying give him another chance, meaning let him rape us just once more because it was not that bad the last time. We were just cry babies.

  • wilbert

    President Mnangagwa was dishing out new Isuzu trucks worth millions of dollars to Chiefs to buy their loyalty and next day the regime is asking very poor people to pay, what to them is clearly a fortune, to help pay for the venue for the meeting! So, the regime continues to spend millions on vote rigging schemes but has no money for even the everyday expenses. The whole trip was to woo Namibia to accept the regime’s position that it can hold free and fair elections without implementing even one democratic reforms demanded by the regional block before the 2013 elections.

    The November coup was a close call in that Zimbabwe could have easily slip into an all-out civil war; SADC leaders must take note. By refusing to play ball and reject the elections as null and void SADC leaders will force Zimbabwe to implement the democratic reforms and thus end the chaos that existed in Zimbabwe for decades now.

    SADC leaders asked the 2013 elections to be postponed to implement the reforms they must put the foot down on this matter and not allow themselves to be hoodwinked by Mnangagwa.

  • wilbert

    Besides, if the regime is broke then how come it spending millions buying new trucks for Chiefs in what is a clear cut case of vote buying?