Shock As Mourners Ditch Mphoko With Mahofa Corpse

Staff Reporter | ZANU PF factional wars embarrassingly showed their ugly head yet again at the National Heroes Acre on Sunday as Shuvai Mahofa was laid to rest.

Supporters loyal to Vice President Mnangagwa’s faction walked out on core Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko as he delivered the key note address at the burial of Masvingo Minister of State Shuvai Mahofa.

The Mnangagwa faction affectionately known as Team Lacoste to which the late Mahofa was linked, was from the onset against acting President Mphoko. They did not want him to have anything to do with Mahofa’s burial.

The faction members reportedly accused a rival faction known as G40 to which Mphoko is linked, for the death of the veteran ZANU PF member.

With President Mugabe only arriving in the country on the morning of the burial after a hectic situation in South Africa, Mphoko was tasked to preside over the burial despite repeated warnings by the Mnangagwa faction that they were not going to allow Mphoko to bury Mahofa.

Drama started as soon as Director of Ceremony, Home Affairs Minister Ignatious Chombo announced that Mphoko was going to preside over the ceremony as directed by President Mugabe.

Scores of Mangwangwa name chanting members began walking out of the shrine in protest against Mphoko.

Per information supplied to ZimEye.com, members of the police and the army unsucessfully battled to contain the crowd and block them from leaving the shrine.

The crowd a majority of whom had come from Masvingo Province walked into the state hired buses and demanded that the drivers take them back home even before their heroine was laid to rest.

Chombo who is also the ZANU PF Secretary for Administration would not immediately give a comment to media on the matter.