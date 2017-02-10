Shock as Mujuru Delisted from ZEC Records

By Simbarashe Chikanza| In a move set to take the Zimbabwe People First squabbles to another height, the said “self proclaimed” founders of the party Rugare Gumbo and Didymus Mutasa have today written to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission delisting party leader Joice Mujuru’s name from the government organisation.

The letter submitted this afternoon to the electoral body claims that Mujuru is no longer the bona fide leader of the party and is no longer allowed to deal or transact with ZEC in the name of Zimbabwe People First.

The move is bound to see a protracted court battle for the use of the name which both parties claim to be owning.

ZimEye.com could not immediately get a comment from both parties. An official at ZEC head office in Harare confirmed receiving the letter co-signed by Mutasa and Gumbo. The copy is below: