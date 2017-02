By Staff Reporter | In a shocking development which further impoverishes the poor, the Norton Town Council on Monday did not only destroy market stalls used by informal traders to sell their wares, but burnt down their wares in the process.

According to eyewitnesses, clothes amounting to thousands of dollars were destroyed in the arson attack on vendors by the local authority.

Norton MP, Temba Mliswa said he was driving “there “, when ZimEye.com called him for a comment on Tuesday.

Norton Town Council is said to be on a crusade of cleaning up the town.