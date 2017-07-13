Shock As Prophet Mboro Gives Congregants Ultimatum To Pay His Bills, Or He Suspends His “Holy Services”

The controversial South African prophet, Paseka Motsoeneng (aka Prophet Mboro) has reportedly has given his congregants an ultimatum to help pay for his legal fees and give him a nice birthday present, or he will suspend his services for nine weeks.

According to the media, Mboro wants to take on the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL Rights Commission), which plans to regulate the religious sector.

Speaking at the Incredible Happenings Church in Katlehong today, Mboro said he would suspend his services, including his TV show and radio station, from next week if people failed to pay his legal fees and present him with a birthday gift amounting to R4 900.

The 49 year old prophet reportedly told his congregants that he is a comedian.

“I have CDs. I am an entertainer and comedian if I like….. The commission only cares about how much the church is making, not what we are doing for the people. People are being healed here,” Mboro shouted to applause from the crowd.-Daily Sun