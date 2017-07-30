Shock As Pupil Collapses Dies During Netball Match

A Form Four pupil at Loreto High School in Silobela, described as one of the school’s best netball players, collapsed and died after colliding with an opponent during a netball training session at the school.

The pupil, who died on Wednesday, has been identified as Faith Siziba.

Acting Provincial Medical Director for Midlands province Dr Fabian Mashingaidze confirmed the incident.

“A young girl collapsed and died while playing netball. That’s all the information I have at the moment,” he said.

Silobela MP, Cde Mthokozisi Manoki, said he had also been informed about the girl’s death at the school.

“Yes, I was told that a young girl lost her life while playing netball at Loreto High School. The information I have is that the girl collided with an opponent and she collapsed. They ferried her to Loreto District Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival. It is a very sad development for the school and the sporting fraternity at large. We mourn with the family and her school mates,” he said.

A reliable source at the school said the netball players were preparing for a tournament when tragedy struck.

“She was in the team preparing for a schools’ tournament and was one of the best players we had. Tragedy struck when she jumped into the air going for a ball before she bumped her head against another player. She collapsed and they tried to render first aid before she was ferried to Loreto District Hospital,” said the source.

“Siziba was ferried to the hospital where she was pronounced dead on admission. The other girl she collided heads with is in a good condition besides being shaken by the untimely death of her teammate. We are still in shock.”